Liberals Lead After Canada’s Snap Election, Carney to Continue as PM

Millions of Canadians cast their ballots in Monday’s snap federal election, which centered heavily on how political leaders would handle U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs and his suggestion that Canada become the 51st U.S. state. Prime Minister Mark Carney, who recently succeeded Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party, called the early election in March. His chief rival was Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre. Early results now suggest Carney has secured a fourth mandate for the Liberals.

Carney on Track to Form Government

Shortly after 22:00 EDT (05:00 EEST), CBC News projected that the Liberal Party, under Mark Carney, was set to win enough seats to form the next government. While final seat totals are still being determined, and it remains unclear whether the party has won an outright majority, the ongoing vote count suggests they are in the lead. Under Canada’s rules, ballots must be counted manually and in front of witnesses after polls close, and vote totals are later verified.

No Need for a New Swearing-In

Carney remains prime minister and will continue in his role without needing to be re-sworn in. His Cabinet ministers will also retain their posts unless he chooses to reshuffle the team—a move that would require a new ceremony with the governor general. Given that Carney initially appointed a slimmed-down Cabinet after taking office last month, some changes may be forthcoming.

Once the new Parliament is convened, newly elected MPs will be sworn in, and a Speaker of the House will be chosen.

Liberal Plans Going Forward

Among Carney’s stated goals is managing Canada’s economic and political relationship with the U.S. Following a conversation with President Trump in March, both leaders agreed to begin discussions on a revamped economic and security partnership post-election.

The Liberals are expected to focus early legislative efforts on strengthening Canada’s economy, potentially through a promised tax break for the middle class and by implementing a streamlined approval process for major energy and mining projects. The party has pledged to position Canada as a leader in both clean and conventional energy and to allocate C$5 billion to a trade diversification fund.

Majority or Minority?

While the Liberals are on track to win the most seats, they may fall short of the 172 required for a parliamentary majority. In that case, they are likely to form a minority government, with Carney remaining as prime minister. This would involve negotiating support from other parties to pass legislation and survive potential no-confidence votes.

Conservatives Make Gains But Fall Short

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is seeing the party’s best vote share in decades, with about 41% of the vote counted, based on early results from Elections Canada. The party is currently projected to win 148 seats—up from 120 when Parliament was dissolved.

Despite these gains, the Conservatives were unable to surpass the Liberals due to a strong consolidation of progressive voters. The results mark another defeat for the party, which had earlier been seen as a strong contender for victory. With this outcome, the Conservatives must now evaluate their leadership and strategic direction, as Poilievre becomes the third party leader to fall short since the Liberals’ decisive 2015 win.