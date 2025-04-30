PM Zhelyazkov and EU Council President Costa Push for Enhanced Bulgarian Defense Capabilities

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, alongside European Council President Antonio Costa, visited the Arsenal military plant in Kazanlak to highlight the potential of Bulgaria’s defense industry. Their visit emphasized Bulgaria's ongoing efforts to modernize its military sector and strengthen its role in Europe’s defense capabilities.

In a press conference following the tour, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov underscored the importance of the EU’s strategic goals, particularly focusing on European security and competitiveness. He highlighted that Bulgaria is not only an active participant in these efforts but also plays a key role in driving initiatives related to defense modernization and military industry capacity within the EU.

Defense Spending Plans and EU Defense Strategy

Zhelyazkov revealed that Bulgaria’s defense spending for 2025 will exceed 2%, with plans to further increase these investments. The government aims to utilize an exemption clause within EU regulations that would allow defense projects to be excluded from deficit calculations. This could pave the way for additional annual investments of up to 1.5%, referencing the year before the conflict in Ukraine. The Prime Minister also confirmed that a decision on the National Derogation Clause would be made this week, which would enable Bulgaria to invest more in defense without compromising fiscal sustainability.

Zhelyazkov further emphasized the government’s long-term defense investment plan, which stretches until 2032. He noted that Bulgaria plans to hold a competition later this year to test three types of drones for the national military, marking another step towards enhancing defense capabilities.

Arsenal Military Plant: Strengthening Defense and Innovation

The Arsenal military plant, which specializes in defense production, showcased its technological and production capabilities during the visit. The plant is undergoing significant modernization efforts to enhance its contribution to Europe’s defense autonomy. Zhelyazkov and Costa were briefed on these efforts and the potential for Bulgarian industry to benefit from upcoming EU defense funding programs, particularly under the new European Defense Industrial Strategy.

The Bulgarian defense sector’s modernization is framed not only as an expansion of production but also as a push for innovation and the creation of sustainable supply chains in collaboration with European partners. This aligns with the broader EU goal of boosting strategic autonomy and strengthening national security.

Strategic Importance of Bulgaria's Defense Industry

Zhelyazkov and Costa's visit underscored the strategic importance of Bulgaria’s defense industry, such as the Arsenal plant, to both national security and economic growth. The visit highlights Bulgaria’s active participation in strengthening EU defense capabilities and its critical role as a partner within the Union. The prime minister also expressed pride in Bulgaria’s ability to produce both raw materials and finished defense products, a testament to the strength of its military-industrial complex.

EU Collaboration and Future Goals

As part of their ongoing discussions, Zhelyazkov and Costa will visit Stara Zagora to explore an innovative project aimed at supporting Europe’s goals for a greener and more technological future. The two leaders will also engage with local youth about the potential for a more sustainable and secure Europe.

Costa's official visit to Bulgaria included meetings with both the Prime Minister and President Rumen Radev, focusing on Bulgaria’s role in the EU, defense industry advancements, and the country’s progress towards joining the eurozone. The leaders reaffirmed Bulgaria’s commitment to reinforcing EU defense cooperation and its growing contribution to European security.