Bulgaria's April 29 Weather: Frosty Morning, Sunny Afternoon Ahead

On Tuesday, April 29, Bulgaria will experience a chilly morning followed by a sunny and mild day. A yellow weather warning is in effect for the districts of Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol, Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, Dobrich, and Silistra due to potential frost formation.

The morning temperatures will range from 1 to 6 degrees Celsius, with some valleys experiencing even colder conditions. In Sofia, the temperature will be around 4 degrees. As the day progresses, the weather will clear up with abundant sunshine. In the afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach highs between 16 and 21 degrees, with Sofia seeing a high of around 16 degrees. A light, easterly to northeast wind will be noticeable, with stronger winds expected in Eastern Bulgaria.

The sunny weather will continue in the mountains and along the Black Sea coast, where sea conditions will remain calm, with waves of 1-2 degrees.