Bulgaria's April 29 Weather: Frosty Morning, Sunny Afternoon Ahead

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 28, 2025, Monday // 17:03
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's April 29 Weather: Frosty Morning, Sunny Afternoon Ahead Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Tuesday, April 29, Bulgaria will experience a chilly morning followed by a sunny and mild day. A yellow weather warning is in effect for the districts of Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol, Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, Dobrich, and Silistra due to potential frost formation.

The morning temperatures will range from 1 to 6 degrees Celsius, with some valleys experiencing even colder conditions. In Sofia, the temperature will be around 4 degrees. As the day progresses, the weather will clear up with abundant sunshine. In the afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach highs between 16 and 21 degrees, with Sofia seeing a high of around 16 degrees. A light, easterly to northeast wind will be noticeable, with stronger winds expected in Eastern Bulgaria.

The sunny weather will continue in the mountains and along the Black Sea coast, where sea conditions will remain calm, with waves of 1-2 degrees.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

PM Zhelyazkov and EU Council President Costa Push for Enhanced Bulgarian Defense Capabilities

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, alongside European Council President Antonio Costa, visited the Arsenal military plant in Kazanlak

Politics » Defense | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Outpaces EU in Spirit Exports, Wine Plays Key Role

In 2024, Bulgaria's exports of alcoholic beverages totaled 30.4 million euros

Business » Industry | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Meets All Criteria for Euro Adoption, Eyes Positive EC and ECB Reports

Bulgaria anticipates favorable outcomes from the upcoming reports by the European Commission (EC) and the European Central Bank (ECB) on its euro adoption

Business » Finance | April 28, 2025, Monday // 16:09

Bulgaria’s Transition to the Eurozone: Prices Will Be Listed in Leva and Euros One Month After Green Light

A month after Bulgaria receives approval to join the eurozone, all traders are required to display prices in both leva and euros

Business » Finance | April 28, 2025, Monday // 14:00

Bulgaria's Hotel Sector Faces Workforce Shortages and High Taxes Ahead of 2025 Season

Veselin Danev, chairman of the Bulgarian Hotel Association, highlighted a major issue in Bulgaria’s tourism sector: a significant decline in the workforce

Business » Tourism | April 28, 2025, Monday // 13:07

Bulgaria's Kostadinov Met with Sanctioned RS President Milorad Dodik in Banja Luka

Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska (RS), announced on the social platform X that he met with Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of Bulgaria’s Revival party,

Politics | April 28, 2025, Monday // 11:54
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Torrential Rains Lead to Widespread Destruction in Bulgaria's Montana and Vratsa Regions

The heavy rains in the Vratsa region yesterday caused severe flooding in Hayredin villag

Society » Environment | April 28, 2025, Monday // 10:00

Bulgaria's Weather on April 28: Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures

On April 28, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, accompanied by a light to moderate easterly to northeasterly wind

Society » Environment | April 27, 2025, Sunday // 19:56

Weekend Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms and Rain Expected Across Bulgaria

Saturday: The day will start with mostly sunny conditions, but thunderstorms are expected by the afternoon

Society » Environment | April 25, 2025, Friday // 17:00

April 25 Outlook: Rain in the East, Dry Along Danube, Mild Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Sunny conditions will prevail in most areas during the morning hours

Society » Environment | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Bulgarians Rise Against Wind Farm That Threatens 240 Acres of Forest in Varna Region

A wind farm project proposed in Bulgaria’s Varna region has sparked public outcry

Society » Environment | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 09:07

Bones of a Titanosaur Found Near Tran: Evidence of Giant Dinosaurs in Bulgaria

A discovery near the town of Tran has revealed that a dinosaur from the titanosaur group — the same family as the largest known dinosaur on Earth

Society » Environment | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 17:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria