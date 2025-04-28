Widespread Blackout! Affects Millions in Spain, Portugal, and France

World » EU | April 28, 2025, Monday // 15:43
Bulgaria: Widespread Blackout! Affects Millions in Spain, Portugal, and France @Pexels

Millions of people in Spain, Portugal, and Andorra were left without electricity today following a major power outage, Euronews reported. According to Agence France-Presse, parts of southern France were also affected by the blackout.

The exact cause of the outage remains unknown. Portuguese authorities confirmed that a nationwide power failure occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time. Similar reports have been received from Spain, although the Balearic and Canary Islands have not been impacted.

Spain’s national grid operator stated that efforts are underway to restore electricity and determine the cause of the disruption. While a cyberattack has not been ruled out, a technical malfunction is also considered a possible explanation.

The blackout has led to significant disruptions, with Madrid’s Barajas International Airport and Lisbon Airport among the major infrastructures left without power. Telecommunications services in both countries have also been affected.

Traffic systems have been severely impacted, with traffic lights turning off and metro and train services halted across Spain and Portugal, according to Politico. In hospitals, generators have been activated to maintain essential operations, and staff have been instructed to shut down computers as a precaution, given the uncertainty over when power might return.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid calling emergency numbers, which are overwhelmed. Meanwhile, long queues have been observed at ATMs and bus stops as residents adapt to the blackout conditions.

Portugal’s electricity network operator reported that the outage appears related to an issue with the European grid, most likely a voltage imbalance. Politico added that Spain and Portugal's energy networks are highly interconnected and function as an "energy island," relying on limited cross-border connections to the broader European system.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: power, outage, electricity, Spain, Portugal

Related Articles:

Major Mobile Network Outage Disrupts Services Across Bulgaria

Thousands of Vivacom customers across Bulgaria were left without service following a network outage that disrupted both calls and mobile internet access

Society | April 25, 2025, Friday // 12:04

Deadly Coal Mine Blast in Spain: Five Killed, Four Injured in Asturias

Five people lost their lives, and four others sustained injuries in an explosion at a coal mine in northern Spain on Monday

World » EU | March 31, 2025, Monday // 18:06

Bulgarian Firm Handles Major Repair at Montenegro's Only Coal-Fired Power Plant

The Bulgarian Central Energy Repair Base (CERB) is currently undertaking repairs at the Pljevlja thermal power plant, Montenegro's sole coal-fired facility.

Business » Energy | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 09:41

Baltic States Cut Energy Ties with Russia, Join EU Power Grid

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have officially disconnected from Russia’s electricity grid and successfully integrated into the European Union’s power network

World » EU | February 10, 2025, Monday // 09:04

Bulgaria's Electrical Industry Dominates Exports Despite Key Challenges

For the ninth consecutive year (excluding 2022), the electrical industry remains the largest contributor to Bulgaria's exports, as reported by the Bulgarian Association of Electrical Engineering and Electronics (BASEL)

Business » Energy | February 7, 2025, Friday // 08:22

Missing Bulgarian Girl Gabriela Found in Abandoned House in Spain

A 13-year-old Bulgarian girl, Gabriela, who had been reported missing in Spain

Society » Incidents | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 14:54
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

European Council President Praised Bulgaria for Advancements Toward Eurozone and Schengen Integration

European Council President Antonio Costa praised Bulgaria's substantial progress in meeting the criteria for joining the eurozone during a press briefing after his meeting with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov

World » EU | April 28, 2025, Monday // 09:29

ECB Forecasts Significant Slowdown in Eurozone Wage Growth for 2025

According to data from the European Central Bank (ECB), wage growth in the eurozone is anticipated to decelerate substantially this year

World » EU | April 28, 2025, Monday // 08:33

Bulgaria Launches Preparations for Upcoming Danube Region Strategy Presidency

Bulgaria has officially started its preparations to assume the presidency of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR)

World » EU | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 16:05

Bulgaria Prepares for Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw

Ahead of the upcoming Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev held a telephone conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda

World » EU | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 13:11

EU Economy Strengthened by Bulgaria and Romania's Full Schengen Access

The European Commission has highlighted the significant economic benefits of Bulgaria and Romania’s full integration into the Schengen Area

World » EU | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 16:56

Apple and Meta Fined €700 Million for Violating EU Digital Rules

The European Commission has issued fines totaling €700 million to U.S. tech giants Apple and Meta

World » EU | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 14:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria