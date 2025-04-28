Putin Declares Temporary 'Truce' for Victory Day's 80th Anniversary

Bulgaria: Putin Declares Temporary 'Truce' for Victory Day's 80th Anniversary

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a so-called "humanitarian" truce to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the Kremlin stated. According to the announcement, the ceasefire will begin on May 8 and last until midnight on May 11.

The Kremlin emphasized that "during this period, all military operations will be suspended," adding that Russia expects Ukraine to reciprocate by declaring a similar halt to hostilities. However, Moscow continues to reject Kyiv’s call for a full and unconditional ceasefire as a prerequisite for broader peace negotiations.

This is not the first time Putin has declared a temporary pause in fighting. A similar ceasefire was announced over Easter, although Ukraine reported nearly 3,000 violations by Russian forces during that period.

Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti reported that the ceasefire would begin at midnight on May 7 to May 8 and continue until midnight on May 10 to May 11. The Kremlin reiterated that it hopes Ukraine will match the gesture in honor of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.

