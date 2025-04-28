Ukraine’s Ex-President Yanukovych Convicted of Border Crimes, Sentenced in Absentia to 15 Years
On April 28, 2025, Ukraine's former president, Viktor Yanukovych, was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a so-called "humanitarian" truce to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the Kremlin stated. According to the announcement, the ceasefire will begin on May 8 and last until midnight on May 11.
The Kremlin emphasized that "during this period, all military operations will be suspended," adding that Russia expects Ukraine to reciprocate by declaring a similar halt to hostilities. However, Moscow continues to reject Kyiv’s call for a full and unconditional ceasefire as a prerequisite for broader peace negotiations.
This is not the first time Putin has declared a temporary pause in fighting. A similar ceasefire was announced over Easter, although Ukraine reported nearly 3,000 violations by Russian forces during that period.
Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti reported that the ceasefire would begin at midnight on May 7 to May 8 and continue until midnight on May 10 to May 11. The Kremlin reiterated that it hopes Ukraine will match the gesture in honor of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine and called on President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict by finalizing a peace agreement
The son of CIA Deputy Director Julian Gallina Gloss has reportedly been killed while fighting for Russia in Ukraine
US President Donald Trump has once again emphasized his stance that Crimea will remain part of Russia
The United Kingdom is reconsidering its plans to deploy thousands of troops to Ukraine due to concerns over the significant risks involved
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has acknowledged that Ukraine might have to consider the temporary loss of some territory to Russia as a possible route to achieving peace
