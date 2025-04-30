Bulgaria Outpaces EU in Spirit Exports, Wine Plays Key Role

In 2024, Bulgaria's exports of alcoholic beverages totaled 30.4 million euros, with spirits and liqueurs accounting for the largest share of 21.3 million euros. Wine exports followed at 5.86 million euros, while beer exports amounted to 2.9 million euros, according to BGNES. Bulgaria's exports in this category outpaced those of ten other EU member states.

EU-wide, the export value of alcoholic beverages reached 29.8 billion euros in 2024, marking a 10.9% increase from 2019, when exports stood at 26.9 billion euros, as reported by Eurostat. The bulk of the EU's alcoholic beverage exports consisted of wines, which made up 56.2% of the total value, equating to 16.8 billion euros. Spirits and liqueurs followed with a share of 29.7% (8.9 billion euros), while beer accounted for 11.5% (3.4 billion euros). Other fermented beverages, including cider and mead, represented 1.7% (0.5 billion euros), with aromatized wines like vermouth contributing 1% (0.3 billion euros).

In 2024, France led the EU in alcoholic beverage exports, with a total value of 12.1 billion euros, or 41% of all EU exports in this category. Wine dominated France's exports, accounting for 66.7% (8.1 billion euros), followed by spirits and liqueurs at 31.8% (3.8 billion euros). Italy ranked second, exporting 6.0 billion euros worth of alcoholic beverages, with wine making up 81.1% (4.9 billion euros). Spain and the Netherlands followed, with exports worth 2.5 billion euros and 2.3 billion euros, respectively. Spanish exports were largely wine, while the Netherlands' export volume was dominated by beer.

The United States was the largest market for EU alcoholic beverages in 2024, importing 8.9 billion euros worth, representing 30% of total exports. Of this amount, 4.9 billion euros were from wines, and 2.9 billion euros from spirits and liqueurs. The United Kingdom followed as the second largest market with 4.9 billion euros (17% of total exports), with wine making up 68% of this value (3.3 billion euros). Other notable markets included China and Canada, each importing 1.6 billion euros worth of EU alcoholic beverages, with China’s imports primarily consisting of spirits and liqueurs, while wine dominated exports to Canada and Switzerland.