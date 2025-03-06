WHO Highlights Immunization as Key to Global Health Security

Society » HEALTH | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 12:52
Bulgaria: WHO Highlights Immunization as Key to Global Health Security @Pexels

Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, and Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, issued a joint statement emphasizing the critical role of immunization in ensuring global health security.

They highlighted that health security cannot be fully achieved without robust vaccination programs. Vaccines remain one of the most cost-effective and essential public health tools. Both officials underscored the importance of maintaining the public health advancements made over recent decades, especially in the fight against preventable diseases.

By investing in immunization, countries can safeguard their populations against a wide array of diseases while reinforcing the achievements already made in global health. The joint statement called on governments to continue prioritizing immunization, as it plays a central role in building resilient health systems and ensuring long-term health security.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vaccines, WHO, health

Related Articles:

Bulgarians Can Now Get a European Health Insurance Card Entirely Online

The European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) allows Bulgarian citizens to receive emergency medical treatment free of charge while traveling within the European Union

Society » Health | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 13:14

From Cradle to Cane: WHO Report Highlights Lifelong Health Crises in Europe

Almost 76,000 children in the European Region die before their fifth birthday every year; chronic diseases claim one in six people before age 70

Society » Health | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 13:01

Three Years On: Ukraine's Health Needs and the Path to Recovery

Statement by WHO Representative to Ukraine, Dr Jarno Habicht

World » Ukraine | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 10:42

WHO: Alcohol Labels Should Warn of Cancer Risk

Prominent health warning labels on alcoholic beverages are essential for raising awareness that consuming alcohol can lead to cancer.

Society » Health | February 16, 2025, Sunday // 10:51

Bulgarian Health Authorities Warn Against Dangerous TikTok Trend Involving Paracetamol

The Bulgarian Ministry of Health, along with the Drug Executive Agency, is urging the public to use medicinal products only for specific purposes and when symptoms are presen

Society » Health | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 14:05

Ukraine: 3 Million People to Receive Health Assistance in 2025

WHO launches its 2025 Ukraine Emergency Appeal seeking $68.4m to meet critical health needs

World » Ukraine | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 15:49
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Bulgaria: Prof. Kantardzhiev Warns Ticks Can Detect Humans from 20 Meters – Stay Safe!

Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, has warned that ticks, which can sense human breathing from up to 20 meters away

Society » Health | April 25, 2025, Friday // 11:53

Pernik Hospital to Close Maternity Ward Due to Staff Shortage

Starting from May 1, the obstetrics and gynecology department at the "Rahila Angelova" Multi-Profile Hospital in Pernik will be shut down due to a significant shortage of medical staff

Society » Health | April 25, 2025, Friday // 10:30

Suspected Virus Outbreak Hits Bansko Amid Water Contamination Fears

Cases of acute gastrointestinal illness continue to be reported in Bansko

Society » Health | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 15:11

New Ambulance Donated to Sofia Emergency Center

The Sofia Emergency Care Center has received a fully equipped ambulance as a donation

Society » Health | April 14, 2025, Monday // 16:54

Bulgaria Ranks High in Healthy Food Deliveries

Bulgaria ranks as one of the top countries in Southeast Europe for ordering healthy meals

Society » Health | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 12:44

Bulgaria Receives Third Emergency Medical Helicopter

The third emergency medical helicopter has arrived in Bulgaria, as confirmed by the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance by Air on its Facebook page

Society » Health | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 12:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria