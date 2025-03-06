WHO Highlights Immunization as Key to Global Health Security

Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, and Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, issued a joint statement emphasizing the critical role of immunization in ensuring global health security.

They highlighted that health security cannot be fully achieved without robust vaccination programs. Vaccines remain one of the most cost-effective and essential public health tools. Both officials underscored the importance of maintaining the public health advancements made over recent decades, especially in the fight against preventable diseases.

By investing in immunization, countries can safeguard their populations against a wide array of diseases while reinforcing the achievements already made in global health. The joint statement called on governments to continue prioritizing immunization, as it plays a central role in building resilient health systems and ensuring long-term health security.