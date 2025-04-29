Bulgaria Meets All Criteria for Euro Adoption, Eyes Positive EC and ECB Reports

April 28, 2025, Monday
Bulgaria anticipates favorable outcomes from the upcoming reports by the European Commission (EC) and the European Central Bank (ECB) on its euro adoption, as announced by Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova. She made these comments during her participation in the "Investor Day 2025: Embracing Opportunities" forum organized by the Bulgarian Stock Exchange.

Minister Petkova reaffirmed that Bulgaria has successfully met all the necessary criteria for joining the eurozone. "Since the start of this year, Bulgaria has also met the price stability criterion, which is a strong indication of our economic progress," she stated, adding that the country is optimistic about the upcoming evaluations. Petkova expressed her hope for positive results from the reports, paving the way for Bulgaria to join the eurozone on January 1, 2026.

At the forum, Petkova highlighted Bulgaria's progress in fulfilling the economic conditions required for eurozone membership, noting that the country has consistently met the price stability criterion since the beginning of 2025. She also mentioned that in February, Bulgaria submitted a request to the EC and ECB, in collaboration with BNB Governor Dimitar Radev, for the preparation of exceptional convergence reports. The government expects the reports to be finalized by early June.

Petkova emphasized that meeting these criteria demonstrates Bulgaria's readiness for eurozone accession and marks a significant step in achieving one of the country’s strategic objectives.

Capital Market Development and EU Competitiveness

Petkova also addressed the importance of capital market development, noting that the ongoing discussions at the forum focus on how these markets can finance the real economy. She stressed that while the EU recognizes the value of the capital market, there is still much to be done to fully realize its potential. Bulgaria, she pointed out, is actively involved in EU efforts to expand and strengthen the capital market, seeing it as a key priority.

Another central issue highlighted by Petkova was improving the competitiveness of the EU, particularly through reducing administrative burdens on small and medium-sized businesses. She also emphasized the need to simplify regulatory frameworks, but stressed that such changes should not come at the expense of protecting investors.

