India and Pakistan Exchange Fire Amid Rising Tensions After Kashmir Attack

World | April 28, 2025, Monday // 12:08
For a third consecutive night, troops from India and Pakistan have exchanged small arms fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, a contested region that both countries claim. The clashes come in the aftermath of a deadly militant attack on tourists in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir on April 22, which left 26 people dead. India claims to have responded to unprovoked fire from Pakistani soldiers, while Pakistan has not reported any incidents of its own. No casualties were confirmed from the latest exchanges.

Pakistan Seeks Neutral Investigation into Kashmir Attack

Amid rising accusations from India, Pakistan has denied any involvement in the attack and rejected the claims of supporting "cross-border terrorism." Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed willingness to participate in an independent and transparent investigation into the incident. Pakistan’s interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, reiterated the country's commitment to peace but emphasized that it would not compromise on sovereignty. This development reflects Pakistan's stance on international norms while avoiding escalation in the region.

India's Retaliatory Measures Amid Manhunt

In response to the attack, India has taken several reprisal actions. New Delhi suspended a crucial water-sharing agreement, closed its main land border crossing with Pakistan, downgraded diplomatic relations, and revoked Pakistani visas. Additionally, India has launched an intense manhunt for the attackers, including bombing the family home of one of the suspects. Indian forces have also demolished nine homes belonging to individuals linked to militants. As part of the country’s security response, India’s navy conducted drills to demonstrate its offensive capabilities. Furthermore, there are discussions within the government on potential military retaliation.

Kashmir: A Flashpoint for Conflict

The Kashmir region has long been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan, both of which have fought multiple wars over the territory since their independence in 1947. While the region is currently divided between the two countries, both claim the territory in its entirety. The ongoing insurgency since 1989, which involves militant groups advocating for independence or Pakistani annexation, has further complicated the conflict. The latest violence has heightened tensions, prompting both sides to engage in reciprocal measures such as border clashes and military mobilizations.

Escalating Tensions and Global Concerns

The situation continues to worsen as India and Pakistan exchange small arms fire, with both sides accusing the other of provocation. China, a significant regional player, has urged both nations to exercise restraint, welcoming any actions that could de-escalate tensions. Meanwhile, India has intensified its military presence, conducting various exercises across the country as part of its preparedness. The security forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir have also detained hundreds of people in an ongoing effort to apprehend the militants responsible for the tourist attack. Despite these actions, political leaders within Kashmir have urged caution to avoid harming innocent civilians.

In a twist, the Kashmir Resistance group, initially believed to have claimed responsibility for the attack, later denied involvement, attributing the earlier social media post to a cyber intrusion. This reflects the complex and evolving nature of militant activities in the region, further complicating the already fraught relationship between India and Pakistan.

Tags: India, Pakistan, Kashmir

