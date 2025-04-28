India and Pakistan Exchange Fire Amid Rising Tensions After Kashmir Attack

Farewell to Journalist Daniela Kaneva: The First Bulgarian Voice from Japan and India
Renowned Bulgarian journalist Daniela Kaneva has passed away at the age of 87
For a third consecutive night, troops from India and Pakistan have exchanged small arms fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, a contested region that both countries claim. The clashes come in the aftermath of a deadly militant attack on tourists in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir on April 22, which left 26 people dead. India claims to have responded to unprovoked fire from Pakistani soldiers, while Pakistan has not reported any incidents of its own. No casualties were confirmed from the latest exchanges.
Pakistan Seeks Neutral Investigation into Kashmir Attack
Amid rising accusations from India, Pakistan has denied any involvement in the attack and rejected the claims of supporting "cross-border terrorism." Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed willingness to participate in an independent and transparent investigation into the incident. Pakistan’s interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, reiterated the country's commitment to peace but emphasized that it would not compromise on sovereignty. This development reflects Pakistan's stance on international norms while avoiding escalation in the region.
India's Retaliatory Measures Amid Manhunt
In response to the attack, India has taken several reprisal actions. New Delhi suspended a crucial water-sharing agreement, closed its main land border crossing with Pakistan, downgraded diplomatic relations, and revoked Pakistani visas. Additionally, India has launched an intense manhunt for the attackers, including bombing the family home of one of the suspects. Indian forces have also demolished nine homes belonging to individuals linked to militants. As part of the country’s security response, India’s navy conducted drills to demonstrate its offensive capabilities. Furthermore, there are discussions within the government on potential military retaliation.
Kashmir: A Flashpoint for Conflict
The Kashmir region has long been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan, both of which have fought multiple wars over the territory since their independence in 1947. While the region is currently divided between the two countries, both claim the territory in its entirety. The ongoing insurgency since 1989, which involves militant groups advocating for independence or Pakistani annexation, has further complicated the conflict. The latest violence has heightened tensions, prompting both sides to engage in reciprocal measures such as border clashes and military mobilizations.
Escalating Tensions and Global Concerns
The situation continues to worsen as India and Pakistan exchange small arms fire, with both sides accusing the other of provocation. China, a significant regional player, has urged both nations to exercise restraint, welcoming any actions that could de-escalate tensions. Meanwhile, India has intensified its military presence, conducting various exercises across the country as part of its preparedness. The security forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir have also detained hundreds of people in an ongoing effort to apprehend the militants responsible for the tourist attack. Despite these actions, political leaders within Kashmir have urged caution to avoid harming innocent civilians.
In a twist, the Kashmir Resistance group, initially believed to have claimed responsibility for the attack, later denied involvement, attributing the earlier social media post to a cyber intrusion. This reflects the complex and evolving nature of militant activities in the region, further complicating the already fraught relationship between India and Pakistan.
Millions of people in Spain, Portugal, and Andorra were left without electricity today following a major power outage
Global defense spending has reached a record high in 2024, increasing by 9.4% to total $2.718 trillion
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a so-called "humanitarian" truce to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II
On April 28, 2025, Ukraine's former president, Viktor Yanukovych, was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison
As President Donald Trump approaches his 100-day milestone, his approval rating has plummeted, marking the lowest for any newly elected president in over 70 years
US military strikes in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, have resulted in at least eight deaths and multiple injuries, according to Houthi-affiliated media reports
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase