On April 28, 2025, Ukraine's former president, Viktor Yanukovych, was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison. The conviction stems from charges of inciting desertion and organizing illegal border crossings. This marks his second conviction by a Ukrainian court, as he had previously been sentenced to 13 years for high treason in 2019, tied to his role in facilitating Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Yanukovych, a staunch pro-Russian figure, fled Ukraine in 2014 following the EuroMaidan Revolution. After the revolution ousted him, he sought refuge in Russia, where he has remained since. The court ruling also involved Kostiantyn Kobzar, Yanukovych’s former security chief, who received a 10-year sentence for his role in facilitating desertion and illegal border crossings. Both men were convicted in their absence, as they remain fugitives.

The court concluded that Yanukovych, in coordination with Kobzar and Russian authorities, orchestrated his escape from Ukraine on February 23, 2014. He, along with members of his inner circle, used Russian military helicopters to cross the border without going through an official checkpoint. Their journey took them from Donetsk Oblast to Russia, and later to Crimea, with direct involvement from Russian military forces. The escape was reportedly authorized by Russian President Vladimir Putin, further complicating the legal ramifications of his actions.

Details of Yanukovych’s Current Location

Following his conviction, the whereabouts of Viktor Yanukovych have been confirmed. According to Denys Ivanov, Deputy Head of the Department for Maidan Cases at the Prosecutor General’s Office, Yanukovych is currently residing in Barvikha, a village located in the Odintsovo district of Moscow Oblast. This location is where both Yanukovych and his former security chief, Kostiantyn Kobzar, are believed to be living.

In addition to his 15-year sentence, Yanukovych faces ongoing challenges in Ukraine's legal system, with his previous conviction for high treason and complicity in Russia’s actions during the invasion still standing. His administration was marked by corruption and growing ties to Russia, which led to his ousting and the violent EuroMaidan protests that followed.

The former president's actions in 2014, including his decision to abandon Ukraine, have left a lasting political legacy. In 2022, media reports suggested that Russia had considered reinstalling Yanukovych in a leadership role should its forces have succeeded in capturing Kyiv early in the invasion.