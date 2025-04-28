Trump's 100-Day Approval Dips to Historic Lows

As President Donald Trump approaches his 100-day milestone, his approval rating has plummeted, marking the lowest for any newly elected president in over 70 years. According to recent polls conducted by CNN, SSRS, and other outlets, Trump’s approval rating stands at 41%, lower than any other president at this stage since Dwight Eisenhower. This is a significant drop from the start of his second term, which began with his highest approval ratings. Notably, his approval has fallen by 4 points since March and by 7 points since February, signaling a growing disillusionment with his presidency.

Declining Confidence Across Key Issues

Trump’s approval has decreased notably among women and Hispanic Americans, with these groups showing a 7-point decline each. His approval rating among independents has also dropped to 31%, mirroring his first-term low. This dip is consistent across nearly all major issues he has addressed. His handling of the economy, for instance, has become a significant point of contention. Trump's tariffs have contributed to market volatility and fears of rising inflation, which has caused his economic approval to fall to a career low of 39%. Confidence in his economic abilities has also dropped by 13 points compared to December 2024. Furthermore, his approval on foreign affairs has sunk, with only 39% of Americans approving of his stance, particularly his leniency towards Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Controversial Leadership Style and Government Management

Trump has also seen a decline in approval regarding his handling of the federal government, with a 6-point drop in his rating to 42%. His efforts to reshape the federal workforce and reassign roles have been met with skepticism, and confidence in his ability to appoint qualified individuals has decreased by 8 points. Many Americans, including key political figures, believe his approach puts the country at risk by challenging established norms and governing principles. On immigration, an issue central to Trump’s platform, approval has dropped 6 points to 45%, reflecting waning confidence in his policy execution.

Mixed Ratings on Social Issues and Foreign Policy

On the issue of gender identity, Trump’s approval rating is a rare bright spot, with 51% of Americans approving of his stance. However, his actions concerning cultural institutions, such as attempting to reshape the Kennedy Center and Smithsonian museums, have been broadly criticized, with 64% of Americans finding such moves inappropriate. His foreign policy, particularly with regard to Russia and aid cutbacks, also remains unpopular, with 60% disapproving.

Partisan Divide and Growing Disillusionment

Trump's approval remains sharply divided along party lines. While 86% of Republicans continue to approve of his presidency, only 93% of Democrats disapprove. Among independents, his approval stands at just 31%. There are signs of growing skepticism even within his base, with some voters expressing disappointment over his leadership style, particularly his frequent use of executive orders, which have faced numerous challenges in the courts.

Despite the negative ratings, Trump still retains a significant portion of support, with 48% of Americans believing he has kept important campaign promises. Yet, only 28% feel that his actions have begun to make a real difference in addressing the nation’s issues. Some see him as fulfilling his promises in his own unconventional manner, but others worry about the long-term implications of his approach.

Americans Split on Long-Term Impact

Looking ahead, Americans are divided on whether Trump’s second term will have a lasting impact. While 52% believe his presidency will fundamentally change the country, 36% think the changes will fade once he leaves office. In terms of handling critical issues such as the economy, immigration, and tariffs, Trump’s approval has notably dropped since December. Many Americans continue to question his ability to handle the economy effectively, with concerns about his economic policies leading to a potential recession.

The polls indicate that Trump's 100-day approval trajectory is indicative of broader dissatisfaction with his governance. His policies, once lauded for their boldness, now face significant pushback as Americans reevaluate his ability to lead in a complex political and economic landscape.