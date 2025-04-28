Nexo’s US Comeback Announced at Trump Business Vision 2025 Forum in Bulgaria

PM Zhelyazkov and EU Council President Costa Push for Enhanced Bulgarian Defense Capabilities
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, alongside European Council President Antonio Costa, visited the Arsenal military plant in Kazanlak
Nexo, a global leader in digital asset management, has officially declared its return to the US market. The announcement was made at the Trump Business Vision 2025 forum in Sofia, Bulgaria, where key figures like Donald Trump Jr., Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, Gila Gamliel, Israel’s Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, and Antoni Trenchev, Nexo’s co-founder, gathered with over 150 business leaders.
Trenchev, in his speech, highlighted the role of innovation in Nexo's business strategy and confirmed the company’s renewed commitment to the US market. He expressed, "America is back – and with it, Nexo is back." He credited the leadership of President Donald Trump, his administration, and his family for revitalizing the US as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. "Nexo is returning to America—stronger, smarter, and more determined than ever," Trenchev affirmed.
In his address, Donald Trump Jr. stressed the increasing significance of cryptocurrencies and digital assets, particularly in the context of the US administration. He pointed to the growing role of crypto in fostering innovation and solidifying the US’s economic leadership in technology. Trump Jr. also acknowledged that establishing a clear regulatory framework is key to unlocking the potential of crypto. “Crypto is the future of finance,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of returning the financial sector’s focus to the United States.
The event, attended by global business and investment figures, also featured remarks from Gila Gamliel. She highlighted the importance of international cooperation, noting that technology has dissolved geographical and cultural barriers, enabling countries to collaborate more effectively in shaping the future.
With $11 billion in assets under management, Nexo’s return to the US comes at a time of optimism, as the company seeks to offer its comprehensive digital well-being solutions to American clients in a stable business environment.
Founded by Bulgarian national Antoni Trenchev, Nexo has become a leading name in the digital asset space, helping bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets.
In addition to its success, Nexo has faced significant legal challenges in its home country of Bulgaria. In January 2023, the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office launched a high-profile investigation into the company, accusing it of money laundering, tax evasion, unlicensed banking operations, and computer fraud. This came after raids on Nexo’s Sofia offices, which stirred controversy and attracted widespread media attention. The company viewed the investigation as politically motivated, particularly due to its ties with the political party "Democratic Bulgaria" and the politically charged climate in the country at the time.
In 2024, Nexo AG and its subsidiaries filed a $3 billion arbitration claim against the Republic of Bulgaria at the World Bank’s ICSID, accusing the country of politically motivated actions that harmed the company. The legal action follows the dismissal of criminal investigations against Nexo’s executives in December 2023, which had found no wrongdoing. Nexo alleges that the unjustified attacks damaged its brand, cost it lucrative business opportunities, and resulted in significant financial losses. This includes missed partnerships with major US investment banks and a European football club. Nexo’s co-founder, Antoni Trenchev, emphasized that the company’s growth was hindered, and the claim aims to seek compensation for the reputational and financial damage caused by the Bulgarian authorities' actions.
Bulgaria anticipates favorable outcomes from the upcoming reports by the European Commission (EC) and the European Central Bank (ECB) on its euro adoption
A month after Bulgaria receives approval to join the eurozone, all traders are required to display prices in both leva and euros
Veselin Danev, chairman of the Bulgarian Hotel Association, highlighted a major issue in Bulgaria’s tourism sector: a significant decline in the workforce
The real estate market in Bulgaria maintained stability and activity during the first quarter of 2025, with strong demand despite a moderate drop in transactions compared to late 2024
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its forecast for Bulgaria’s economic growth, predicting a slowdown to 2.5% in 2025
According to Georgi Duchev, executive director of the Bulgarian Association of Hotel Management Professionals, one-third of Bulgarian hoteliers are planning a modest price increase of about 10%
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase