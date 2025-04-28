US Strikes in Yemen’s Sanaa Kill Eight, Escalating Tensions in the Region

US military strikes in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, have resulted in at least eight deaths and multiple injuries, according to Houthi-affiliated media reports. Al Masirah TV, a network linked to the Houthis, reported on Monday that the US airstrikes targeted the Bani al-Harith district, located to the north of Sanaa. In addition to the strike in Sanaa, US forces also targeted Yemen's Amran and Saada governorates on Sunday evening, with Houthi officials confirming these attacks. Earlier, two people were reported killed in a previous strike on Sanaa.

On April 18, a US airstrike on the Ras Isa fuel port in Yemen killed at least 74 people and wounded 171 others, marking the deadliest US attack on Yemen to date. Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that since March 15, it has carried out over 800 targeted strikes against the Houthi rebel group in Yemen. These strikes are part of efforts to secure "freedom of navigation" and reinforce American deterrence in the region.

CENTCOM reported that these military actions have led to a significant decrease in Houthi attacks on international shipping, with ballistic missile launches falling by 69% and drone strikes dropping by 55%. While CENTCOM acknowledged its ongoing operations, it emphasized that, for security reasons, it would not disclose further details about current or future military activities.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes have successfully destroyed several Houthi command-and-control facilities, air defense systems, and advanced weapons manufacturing and storage sites. The escalation in Houthi attacks on vessels, especially following the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza conflict, has sparked increased tensions. Initially, the Houthis had pledged to only target ships linked to Israel but have since expanded their attacks to vessels from other nations.