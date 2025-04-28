Explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port Kills 40, Leaves Hundreds Injured

World | April 28, 2025, Monday // 10:12
Bulgaria: Explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port Kills 40, Leaves Hundreds Injured

A massive explosion occurred on Saturday at Shahid Rajaee port near Bandar Abbas, in southern Iran’s Hormozgan province, killing at least 40 people and injuring approximately 1,000 others. The blast, which devastated the port, prompted a swift response from Iranian authorities.

In the wake of the tragedy, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for an urgent and thorough investigation. He instructed security and judicial officials to look into any potential negligence or intentional actions leading to the disaster. Khamenei emphasized the need for a detailed inquiry and for the authorities to take appropriate action in line with regulations.

On Sunday, President Masoud Pezeshkian visited hospitals to check on the survivors and expressed gratitude to the first responders. He also promised the government would assist the victims’ families. "We are here to assess if there are any further issues the government can address," Pezeshkian said, pledging support for those affected. A national day of mourning was declared by the Iranian government for Monday in honor of the victims.

Shahid Rajaee port, a key facility for container shipments, handles approximately 70 million tons of cargo annually, including oil and general shipments. Despite efforts by firefighters to control the blaze, which were complicated by high winds, six people were still reported missing. Iranian authorities have yet to identify the cause of the explosion. According to government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani, early findings suggest that containers containing chemicals may have been stored in a corner of the port, which could have contributed to the explosion. However, the exact cause remains unclear until the fire is fully extinguished.

As a result of the explosion, authorities in Bandar Abbas have declared a state of emergency due to a significant increase in air pollution, further complicating the situation.

