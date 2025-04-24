Torrential Rains Lead to Widespread Destruction in Bulgaria's Montana and Vratsa Regions

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 28, 2025, Monday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Torrential Rains Lead to Widespread Destruction in Bulgaria's Montana and Vratsa Regions

The heavy rains in the Vratsa region yesterday caused severe flooding in Hayredin village. Dozens of homes were affected, with around 20 houses submerged in water, BNT reported. The local infrastructure sustained significant damage, with sections of the asphalt road completely washed away. In addition to the damage to homes, over 10 cars were trapped in the floodwaters, prompting the fire brigade to rescue stranded residents. Among those evacuated was a young family with two children from a car.

Local residents describe the disaster on BNT as overwhelming. One said, "It was extremely scary. We've lived here for so long, and we've never seen anything like this before. The water came rushing from the neighboring village with a loud roar." Another added, "The damage is immense, especially in homes and yards, and the floodwaters were terrifying."

In the aftermath, the village's mayor, Todor Todorov, expressed concerns over the scale of the disaster, stating, "The situation is devastating. We can't even begin to clean up without help, and we simply don't have the financial means to do so." Around 100 basements in the village are fully submerged, and authorities are still assessing the full extent of the damage.

Flood Damage in Montana and Vratsa Regions

In nearby Montana and Vratsa, the situation remains severe. Villages like Lehchevo and Kobilak saw nearly 110 liters of rain per square meter, flooding numerous homes. In Lehchevo alone, around 70 houses were submerged, forcing evacuations. Kobilak, Hayredin, Valchedrum, and Mokresh also experienced significant flooding, with calls for volunteer assistance to help the affected residents.

Over 100 homes in Hayredin were flooded, with nearly 20 fully submerged, causing widespread damage to the community. In addition to residential areas, agricultural land was also affected. Authorities are working to assess the situation and provide aid to the residents, with many asking for state support to recover.

Recovery Efforts Begin in Montana

In Montana, the situation is improving as authorities work to restore normalcy. The floods caused significant damage, but Regional Governor Kalin Haitov reported that the situation is stabilizing. "There are no more flooded ground floors or basements, and drainage work was completed yesterday," Haitov explained. "The power supply is expected to be restored today, and teams will start damage assessment."

While recovery efforts are underway, victims in Montana have reported extensive losses. One resident said, "Everything is gone – there's nothing left. No TVs, no shoes, no medicine. It's all been destroyed."

