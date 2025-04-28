Trump Urges Putin to Finalize Peace Deal, Suggests Zelensky May Cede Crimea

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine and called on President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict by finalizing a peace agreement. During an April 27 press conference, Trump told reporters, "I want him to stop shooting, sit down, and sign a deal," referring to Putin’s refusal to halt military operations. Trump mentioned that he believes the parameters of a deal are already in place and urged Putin to act swiftly to bring an end to the war.

Trump’s remarks followed Russia’s recent missile and drone attacks on Kyiv, which resulted in 12 deaths and 90 injuries, including six children. "I was very disappointed that missiles were flying, [fired] by Russia," Trump said. Despite the violence, he noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared calmer and more open to negotiating a deal. Trump indicated that he believes Zelensky is willing to consider concessions, including Crimea, though Ukraine's leader has strongly opposed such discussions.

In line with this, Trump revealed that the U.S. is putting increasing pressure on both Ukraine and Russia to reach an agreement soon, warning that the U.S. might "move on" if talks fail to progress. Reports suggest the U.S. proposal for a ceasefire includes recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, a condition Zelensky firmly rejected in recent weeks.

Trump also mentioned his brief meeting with Zelensky in Rome, noting that the Ukrainian president has consistently called for more weapons, a request Trump characterized as repetitive. Despite this, Trump expressed optimism about Ukraine’s efforts, saying, “I think he is doing a good job."

Trump and Zelensky Discuss Peace, Ukraine’s Stance on Crimea

During their meeting in Rome on April 26, Trump and Zelensky touched on various aspects of the war in Ukraine, including peace negotiations and military aid. Trump reiterated that Zelensky had raised the issue of needing more weapons, a request he had made repeatedly over the past few years. However, Trump seemed to believe that Zelensky was becoming more open to a peace agreement. Trump suggested that Zelensky might even be willing to give up Crimea, although this claim contrasts with Ukraine’s firm stance that Crimea must remain part of Ukraine.

Zelensky’s rejection of U.S. proposals to recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea has created tension, with Ukraine insisting on the inviolability of its borders. Trump, however, seemed to view the situation differently, indicating that he believes Zelensky could make concessions. While Trump has called for a quick resolution to the conflict, Zelensky’s government has vowed not to accept any proposals that undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

North Korea Confirms Troops Deployed to Fight in Russia’s Kursk Region

North Korea has officially confirmed that it has deployed troops to fight alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast, marking the first time Pyongyang has publicly acknowledged its involvement in the Ukraine conflict. According to a statement from North Korea’s state-run news agency KCNA, the deployment was authorized by Kim Jong Un under the terms of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between North Korea and Russia. The North Korean government framed the move as part of a broader demonstration of the strong bilateral relationship between the two nations.

This development comes as Russian forces continue their efforts to recapture territory in the Kursk region from Ukrainian troops, who had previously launched a surprise incursion in August 2024. Ukraine’s push into Kursk was seen as an effort to disrupt Russia’s military operations in the region. As of late April, Ukraine’s forces continue to hold limited positions in Kursk, with reports indicating that heavy fighting persists in the area.

North Korea’s participation in the conflict was also reported to include substantial military supplies sent to Russia, including artillery shells, which are being heavily used in the ongoing war. Analysts suggest that the North Korean military is using the war in Ukraine as a testing ground for its own capabilities. The involvement of North Korean troops adds a new dimension to the conflict, highlighting the growing ties between Russia and North Korea, which have proven mutually beneficial in terms of military support.

North Korea’s Military Contribution to Russia’s War Effort

The deployment of North Korean troops to the Kursk region has also sparked discussions about the broader geopolitical consequences of Pyongyang’s growing involvement in the war. Reports estimate that North Korea has sent approximately 11,000 troops to Russia, including reinforcements to replace casualties sustained in the fighting. While initially suffering heavy losses, the North Korean forces have reportedly adapted to the battlefield conditions, contributing to Russia’s military efforts in the region.

In addition to the troop deployment, North Korea has also been supplying Russia with significant quantities of artillery shells, enhancing Russia’s ability to sustain its offensive. According to experts, the North Korean military has gained valuable experience in modern warfare tactics, while also bolstering its economic ties with Russia, which has become one of Pyongyang’s most important allies in recent years.

This collaboration highlights the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations, which has been formalized through various agreements, including the 2024 defense pact. The alliance has allowed North Korea to gain access to advanced military technology and resources, further strengthening its position on the global stage.