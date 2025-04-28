Vancouver Festival Attack: Death Toll Rises to 11, Suspect Faces Murder Charges

The death toll from the car attack at a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver has increased to 11, according to CNN. The incident, which occurred on Saturday night, also left dozens injured. Initially, authorities reported nine fatalities. Festival attendees helped pursue and restrain the suspect following the attack. Vancouver police have identified the suspect as a 30-year-old man with a documented history of mental health-related interactions with law enforcement.

According to The New York Times, police announced late Sunday that 30-year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder, with further charges anticipated. Interim Police Chief Steve Rai stated during a Sunday press conference that the victims' ages range from five to 65 years old. He noted that many of the injured remain in critical condition and that some victims have not yet been identified.

In response to the tragedy at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu festival, Prime Minister Mark Carney offered his condolences and assured local authorities of federal support. Carney stated that he had spoken with Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim following the attack and reaffirmed the government's readiness to assist the city and the Filipino-Canadian community. Posting on X, Carney wrote, "I spoke with Mayor Sim this afternoon following the attack at last night's Lapu Lapu festival. I offered my condolences and the federal government's full support." He emphasized that the federal government will stand by Vancouver and the affected communities as they recover from the tragedy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also expressed his sympathy for Canada after the deadly incident. Referring to the attack in a post on X, Zelensky called the event a "heartbreaking tragedy" and conveyed that Ukrainians share in the grief of Canadians, Vancouver residents, and the Filipino-Canadian community.

The Lapu Lapu festival, where the attack took place, is an annual event organized by British Columbia’s Filipino community to celebrate culture, diversity, and commemorate Lapu Lapu, an indigenous leader who resisted Spanish colonization.