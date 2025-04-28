European Council President Praised Bulgaria for Advancements Toward Eurozone and Schengen Integration

European Council President Antonio Costa praised Bulgaria's substantial progress in meeting the criteria for joining the eurozone during a press briefing after his meeting with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. He emphasized that eurozone membership is determined by objective standards and stated that Bulgaria's achievements in fulfilling the requirements have been widely recognized. Costa noted that his visit comes at a critical time, as Bulgaria is finalizing significant achievements related to Schengen expansion and is progressing steadily toward euro adoption.

Costa mentioned that two key assessment reports—from the European Commission and the European Central Bank—are expected in June. He expressed hope that the evaluations would be favorable, enabling a positive decision at the European Council, followed by final approval from the European Parliament.

Addressing the issue of EU enlargement, Costa reaffirmed that the integration of Western Balkan countries, Ukraine, and Moldova represents a vital geopolitical investment for the European Union. He stressed that the enlargement process will continue, mentioning his upcoming visit to the Western Balkans to engage in talks with regional leaders. Costa underscored the importance of countries addressing outstanding issues to facilitate successful enlargement over the next five years, while also highlighting competitiveness and security as the EU’s key priorities.

Rosen Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria Will Remain a Reliable Partner in the EU

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov assured Antonio Costa that Bulgaria would continue to be a constructive, predictable, and reliable partner within the European Union. In his remarks following their meeting, Zhelyazkov noted that Costa’s visit coincided with the 20th anniversary of the signing of Bulgaria's EU accession treaty, an important milestone for the nation. He emphasized Bulgaria’s steadfast commitment to its European path and its determination to uphold the achievements of its integration over the past two decades.

Zhelyazkov highlighted the need for EU unity in the face of new geopolitical and economic challenges. Costa, for his part, reiterated his appreciation for Bulgaria's significant progress on eurozone criteria and confirmed that the country is at an important stage of advancing both euro adoption and Schengen integration. He once again referred to the pending assessment reports expected in June and expressed optimism that they would open the way for Bulgaria’s full eurozone membership.

During his visit, Costa also scheduled a meeting with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to further discuss Bulgaria's role within the EU.

Rumen Radev Highlights Bulgaria’s Defense Industry in Talks with Antonio Costa

President Rumen Radev welcomed Antonio Costa at the presidency, where he emphasized the strength and longstanding traditions of Bulgaria’s defense industry. Radev pointed out that Bulgarian defense companies are continually expanding their high-tech capabilities and maintain an important position in global markets.

He commended Costa for his leadership of the European Council during complex geopolitical times, underlining the need for the EU to rethink its approach to security, develop stronger defense capabilities, and avoid fragmentation in the defense sector. Radev insisted that a more active Union is needed to ensure regional and global security, stressing that economic competitiveness must be a core element of this effort.

The Bulgarian president reaffirmed Bulgaria’s commitment to supporting the European aspirations of its Western Balkan neighbors, insisting that democratic principles and human rights must not be compromised. Radev thanked Costa for his leadership and support.

In response, Costa congratulated Bulgaria on its Schengen accession and discussed the impact of the war in Ukraine on inflation and energy prices. He stressed that future development should focus not only on defense and competitiveness but also on innovation, linking all three areas as essential for creating better jobs and boosting economic growth.

Antonio Costa and Rosen Zhelyazkov Visit Arsenal Plant in Kazanlak

As part of his visit to Bulgaria, Antonio Costa, accompanied by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, visited the Arsenal plant in Kazanlak. The visit was intended to highlight Bulgaria’s contributions to innovation and the defense sector within the European context.

During his earlier meetings, Costa urged Bulgaria to continue investing in defense, in line with efforts by other EU member states. He noted that Bulgaria has excellent potential to play a leading role not only in meeting its own defense needs but also as a supplier to other European countries.

The visit to the Arsenal plant included an inspection of an innovative project, demonstrating Bulgaria’s growing capacity to support European initiatives for innovation and the development of a greener, more technologically advanced continent, according to the government’s press service.