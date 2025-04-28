Bulgaria's Kostadinov Met with Sanctioned RS President Milorad Dodik in Banja Luka

Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska (RS), announced on the social platform X that he met with Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of Bulgaria’s Revival party, thanking him for attending the International Forum in Banja Luka. The event in question was the 21st conference of Serbian national organizations from regional countries, BGNES reported.

According to Dodik, the two discussed the current situation in Europe and the region, emphasizing their shared commitment to traditional family values, a policy associated with U.S. President Donald Trump. Dodik underscored that family, faith, and identity are fundamental for building a healthy and secure future for the next generations.

BGNES noted that Dodik remains closely aligned with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's regime. Dodik and several members of his inner circle are currently sanctioned by the United States. On February 26, the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina sentenced Dodik to one year in prison and banned him from holding public office for six years, citing his refusal to comply with directives from Christian Schmidt, the international community’s representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Dodik has been a frequent critic of both the EU and NATO, while promoting stronger ties with the BRICS bloc and maintaining close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During a recent visit to Skopje for Saint Sava Day, Dodik described Macedonia as an example of the EU’s “lack of principles.”

In June 2024, Dodik led a Republika Srpska delegation to the so-called All-Serbian Assembly, where a declaration was adopted endorsing the concept of the “Serbian World” – a doctrine rooted in the ideas of Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin, who is also sanctioned by the United States. Dodik is further known for denying the Srebrenica genocide, which the UN General Assembly recognized as a war crime after the 1995 massacre of over 9,000 Bosniak civilians by Bosnian Serb forces under Ratko Mladić and Radovan Karadzic.

Velislav Iliev: Kostadinov's Meeting with Dodik Undermines His Nationalist Credentials

Commenting on the meeting, journalist Velislav Iliev criticized Kostadinov’s visit to Banja Luka, suggesting that it exposed contradictions in his nationalist image. According to Iliev, such turbulent times in world history demand clarity from leaders, yet Bulgarian nationalism seems to suffer from profound contradictions.

Iliev pointed out that while Kostadinov brands himself as a nationalist, his meeting with Dodik, a Serbian nationalist known for promoting Greater Serbian ambitions and close ties with Moscow, contradicts the very essence of nationalism — the defense of one’s own national interests above all. Historically, Bulgarian and Serbian interests have often clashed, from the Balkan Wars to Tito's aspirations to annex Pirin Macedonia, Iliev noted.

He argued that even today, Serbia’s policies, driven by Dodik’s ally Vucic, are not aligned with Bulgarian interests. Serbia has supported anti-Bulgarian sentiments in North Macedonia, as demonstrated by politicians like Ivan Stoilković, who openly deny the Srebrenica genocide. Moreover, Vučić remains more popular in North Macedonia than many local leaders, reflecting the deep-rooted influence of Belgrade.

Iliev questioned why Kostadinov, a historian by profession, would align himself with Dodik, who is actively promoting Serbian hegemony in the Western Balkans. He speculated that Kostadinov’s visit could be tied to Dodik’s planned trip to Moscow on May 9, suggesting that Kostadinov might be seeking to curry favor with the Kremlin.

Previously, Kostadinov threatened to set fire to Bulgaria’s parliament if the country adopted the euro, a move that earned him applause from some circles. Iliev warned that the same supporters might soon find themselves applauding far graver outcomes, such as a new conflict ignited by Dodik in Bosnia — a scenario increasingly plausible as Vučić's political position weakens in Serbia.

Concluding his commentary, Iliev remarked that Bulgarian "nationalism," as embodied by Kostadinov, seems more focused on undermining national interests rather than defending them. True nationalists, he argued, were those who resisted Serbian aggression historically, not those who embrace figures like Dodik. He likened Kostadinov’s actions to betrayal, referencing the biblical act of betrayal for thirty pieces of silver, and pondered how much that would equate to in rubles today.