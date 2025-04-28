Trump Jr.'s Business Trip to Bulgaria: Meeting with Borissov Amid Magnitsky Speculation

Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrived in Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday to participate in a business forum, organized by the cryptocurrency company Nexo.

Prior to the event, Trump Jr. held a meeting with GERB party leader Boyko Borissov, a fact confirmed by Radio Free Europe. Earlier, Nexo had stated that Trump Jr. would not engage with political figures and that only business representatives would attend the forum. Nevertheless, two independent sources from Free Europe observed Borissov leaving the venue where the event took place. GERB has not yet disclosed details about the topics discussed during the meeting between Borissov and Trump Jr.

This meeting took place amid Borissov’s recent claims that the leader of the DPS - New Beginning party, Delyan Peevski, who is under U.S. Magnitsky Act sanctions for corruption, may soon have those sanctions lifted. Borissov has asserted that both Peevski and former GERB Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, also sanctioned, were penalized not for corruption but for "whistleblowing," and that the current U.S. administration may soon rectify the situation. This comes as GERB, together with BSP and TISP parties, increasingly relies on Peevski’s support to maintain power. It remains unclear whether the Magnitsky sanctions were a subject of discussion between Borisov and Trump Jr.

Nexo assured Free Europe that Trump Jr. had not met and would not meet with Peevski.

Trump Jr. Avoids Media Interaction

Although media representatives were initially invited to cover the Nexo forum, the event was ultimately held behind closed doors, and Trump Jr. did not address journalists, contrary to earlier program announcements. Reporters from Free Europe, who attended the venue, were informed that Trump Jr. would not make a public statement. According to bTV, which recorded Trump Jr.'s arrival at Sofia Airport, he refused to disembark from his aircraft until all cameras and reporters had cleared the runway.

Footage also showed Antoni Trenchev from Nexo disembarking the plane. Trenchev's company has previously been under investigation by the Bulgarian prosecutor's office regarding alleged irregularities.

Context Surrounding the Magnitsky Sanctions

The visit occurs against the backdrop of Borisov’s recent comments suggesting that sanctions against Peevski and Goranov under the U.S. Magnitsky Act might soon be revoked. These claims were prompted by the recent removal of sanctions against Viktor Orbán’s chief of staff by the United States. Borissov expressed hope that similar developments could occur for Peevski and Goranov, who were sanctioned in 2021 and 2023, respectively. However, Free Europe has found no evidence that a review process regarding Bulgarian citizens is currently underway.

Who is Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. is the eldest son of President Trump and serves as the vice president of The Trump Organization, the business entity overseeing the Trump family's enterprises. Although he holds no official position within the administration, he is regarded as highly influential and has been instrumental in his father’s political campaigns, as well as in supporting various Republican candidates.

He played a key role in promoting J.D. Vance to the vice presidency and in bringing controversial figures such as Robert Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard into Trump’s political orbit. Publicly, Trump Jr. has voiced strong opposition to U.S. military and financial support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

His trip to Sofia is part of a broader Eastern European tour that includes stops in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Serbia, and Romania. On Saturday, he visited Serbia and met with President Aleksandar Vučić. Earlier, he traveled to Hungary, where he met with Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó. Trump Jr. is scheduled to continue his tour in Romania on Monday.

Borisov’s Meeting with Trump Jr. Confirmed by bTV

bTV also reported that Borissov was seen entering the hotel where the Nexo business forum was taking place. GERB’s press center confirmed the meeting between Borissov and Trump Jr. to the television station. Accredited journalists at the event were unable to question Trump Jr., with organizers citing the need for him to rest as the reason for his absence from media engagements.

Donald Trump Jr. is visiting Romania

Donald Trump Jr. will visit Romania today, BTA reported. The occasion is an event dedicated to the business environment, Digi24 and G4Media reported, citing information from the organizers. It also makes it clear that Donald Trump Jr. has no planned meetings with Romanian politicians.

The visit will be organized just a week before the first round of the presidential elections in Romania on May 4, the media noted.

Romania is part of Donald Trump Jr.'s Eastern European tour, which also included Hungary, Serbia and Bulgaria.

In December last year, the 47-year-old son of the US president described the decision of the Romanian Constitutional Court to annul the first round of the presidential elections in the country as "another Soros-Marxist attempt to manipulate the result".

In early March this year, independent candidate Victor Ponta posted a photo on social media with Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. Launches Exclusive Club for Direct Access to the U.S. Administration

Donald Trump Jr., along with banker Omeed Malik and several major investors, is organizing a private, exclusive club aimed at facilitating direct communication between wealthy business leaders and the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Politico reports that membership to this elite group will cost over half a million dollars per person, with high referral requirements to ensure only top executives gain access. The club will allow its members to meet with Trump’s advisers and cabinet members without media scrutiny or interference from outsiders.

The founders of the club also include notable figures such as entrepreneur David Sachs, Bitcoin advocates the Winklevoss twins, and Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital Hedosophia. The club, called the Executive Branch, is backed by Malik, Trump Jr., and their partners from the conservative fund 1789 Capital. Events will be hosted in Georgetown, Washington, with the venue owned by Trump Jr., Malik, business partner Chris Buskirk, and the Witkoff brothers, Zach and Alex.