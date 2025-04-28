Bulgaria's Weather on April 28: Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures

Bulgaria Meets All Criteria for Euro Adoption, Eyes Positive EC and ECB Reports
Bulgaria anticipates favorable outcomes from the upcoming reports by the European Commission (EC) and the European Central Bank (ECB) on its euro adoption
On April 28, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, accompanied by a light to moderate easterly to northeasterly wind. Daytime temperatures will range between 15°C and 20°C, with around 16°C expected in Sofia.
Along the Black Sea Coast, conditions will also be mainly sunny, though some areas may see reduced visibility in the morning. Winds will be light to moderate from the east-northeast. Temperatures along the coast will reach between 12°C and 14°C. Seawater temperatures will vary from 10°C to 13°C.
In the mountains, mainly sunny weather will prevail as well. Winds will be moderate to strong, blowing from the northeast. Maximum temperatures will be around 9°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters, and around 2°C at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
