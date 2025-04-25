New Director Appointed to Sofia Metro Amid Tensions and Controversy

The Sofia Metro has a new executive director following a decision by the company’s Board of Directors. Nikolay Naydenov has taken over the role, succeeding the long-time director, Stoyan Bratoev, who had the backing of Mayor Vasil Terziev. The leadership change has sparked tensions among municipal councilors and led to police intervention.

Board Meeting Disrupted by Scandal

The appointment occurred after a heated meeting of the Sofia Metropolitan Company's Board of Directors earlier in the day, which was interrupted by a scandal involving municipal councilors from the "Spasi Sofia" group. Law enforcement agencies had to intervene to restore order. Despite the controversy, the Board of Directors formally elected Naydenov as the new head of the Sofia Metro Company at 1:30 p.m.

Outrage from Local Politicians

Following the announcement, councilors Andrey Zografski from "Spasi Sofia" and Vanya Grigorova from "BSP" voiced their strong objections. Zografski accused municipal companies of being managed in a corrupt and gangster-like manner, criticizing the manner in which the decision was made. Grigorova also expressed her dissatisfaction, declaring that she would no longer support the new leadership.

Bratoev’s Future Uncertain

Although Stoyan Bratoev remains employed by the Sofia Metro, only the Sofia Municipal Council has the authority to remove him from his position. However, reports suggest that Bratoev’s continued tenure at the company is unlikely.