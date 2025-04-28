Weekend Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms and Rain Expected Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 25, 2025, Friday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Weekend Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms and Rain Expected Across Bulgaria

Saturday: The day will start with mostly sunny conditions, but thunderstorms are expected by the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the east-northeast. Temperatures will range from lows of 5°C to 10°C, with Sofia seeing a low of 7°C. The highs will reach between 20°C and 25°C, with Sofia expecting a high of 21°C.

Coastal Areas: Morning hours will remain mostly sunny, while rain is likely in the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate from the north-northeast. Highs along the coast will range between 14°C and 18°C, while the sea water temperature will be between 11°C and 13°C.

Mountain Areas: The morning will see mostly sunny skies, but rain is anticipated later in the day. Snowfall is possible above 2,500 meters. Winds will be moderate to strong from the east-northeast. Temperatures will reach highs of 16°C at 2,000 meters and 6°C at 2,500 meters.

Sunday: Western Bulgaria will experience rain, while Eastern Bulgaria will remain cloudy. A moderate northeasterly wind will lower temperatures, with lows ranging from 7°C to 12°C. Highs will reach up to 20°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

