The son of CIA Deputy Director Julian Gallina Gloss has reportedly been killed while fighting for Russia in Ukraine. Michael Gloss, 21, died during the ongoing conflict, with his death confirmed by a report published on April 25, 2024, by the Russian publication Important Stories. Michael was the son of Julian Gallina Gloss, who serves as the CIA’s Deputy Director for Digital Innovation, and Iraq war veteran Larry Gloss.

Before traveling to Russia in August 2023, Michael had been exploring Europe. On his Vkontakte bio, he described his journey as an escape from home, with an anti-fascist stance. He was an eco-activist, supporter of women's rights, and had expressed opposition to the war in Ukraine. In March 2023, he posted on Instagram supporting anti-fascist movements, using the hashtag "end Ukraine war."

Despite initially supporting Ukraine, Michael traveled to Russia and enlisted in the Russian army on September 5, 2023, at a military recruitment center in Moscow. His recruitment was part of a larger trend of foreign nationals being enlisted to bolster Russian forces. He joined Russia’s 137th Ryazan Airborne Regiment, and several images and videos of his enlistment were found during the investigation. A fellow Russian soldier described him as a strong supporter of Russia.

Michael was killed on April 4, 2024, likely during a Russian offensive near Bakhmut. His burial took place in December 2024 in the United States, though details surrounding his death remained sparse. Michael had told his family he was working in Russia to obtain a Russian passport and save money for a trip to Africa.

His obituary, written by his parents, describes him as having a noble heart and warrior spirit, with aspirations to make the world a better place through fairness, peace, and harmony with nature. It emphasized his humanitarian efforts, such as building houses in Honduras, restoring earthquake-damaged buildings in Turkey, and working on sustainable farms in Italy. The obituary did not mention his connection to Russia or the war in Ukraine.

Russia has been actively recruiting foreign nationals from various countries, including Nepal, Somalia, India, and Cuba, to mitigate its battlefield losses and avoid full mobilization.