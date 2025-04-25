Bulgaria's President Slams 'Zhelyazkov' Government, Calls It a Return to the 'Borissov Model'

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has strongly criticized the current government, led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, describing it as a continuation of the "Borissov model" rather than a fresh start. Speaking in Pernik, Radev emphasized that this government has not been in power for just 100 days, as some might suggest, but has effectively been in place for a year. He accused the government of consolidating power and resources, primarily through electoral manipulation, and claimed that new municipalities are being brought under government control by exploiting state resources. According to Radev, while there are ministers within the government who may have the desire to work, they are hampered by the current political configuration.

Radev Speaks on Death of Bulgarian Citizen in Gaza and Allegations Against Demerdzhiev

In addition to his remarks on the government, President Radev also addressed the death of Bulgarian citizen Marin Marinov in the Gaza Strip. He highlighted the importance of recognition from the Israeli armed forces but stressed that this should be followed by an official apology and fair compensation for Marinov’s family. Furthermore, Radev responded to accusations surrounding Ivan Demerdzhiev, whom he had appointed as the acting Minister of Internal Affairs. Radev noted that Demerdzhiev had raised concerns about the Plovdiv police officers’ case, a matter that he claimed was heavily suppressed within the National Assembly.

Finance Minister Petkova Responds to Radev's Criticism

In response to President Radev's criticism of the Zhelyazkov government, Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova from GERB defended the current administration. Petkova argued that Radev has effectively assumed the role of opposition leader, aligning with opposition views, particularly concerning financial stability. She blamed the so-called "Radev model" for the country’s financial troubles, citing a significant budget deficit, which she claimed amounts to 18 billion leva, as well as destabilized public finances. She specifically pointed to the contract signed with "Botas," which costs Bulgaria 1 million 50 thousand leva daily and is a continuing burden on the state. Petkova further criticized the Radev administration for leaving Bulgaria with significant energy sector liabilities, including the near-bankruptcy of Bulgargaz. She also highlighted the lack of progress in infrastructure during Radev’s tenure, emphasizing the absence of completed projects like roads and highways.