Bulgaria Signs Contract for 35 New Trains Worth Over 1 Billion Leva

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov has officially signed a contract for the acquisition of 35 new electric multiple unit (EMU) trains, marking a major milestone in Bulgaria's railway modernization efforts. The investment totals over 1 billion leva, with the first batch of 12 trains expected to arrive by the end of August 2026. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, who emphasized the importance of this step in ensuring that Bulgaria did not miss out on valuable resources under the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Zhelyazkov explained that the purchase of these trains will be supported by a combination of funding sources, including the Resilience Plan for 12 units and alternative financing options for the remaining 23. The new trains will play a key role in the government's broader plans to improve Bulgaria's railway network and enhance competition in the sector, particularly with the upcoming liberalization of passenger rail services.

New Trains and Their Advantages

The contract for the new trains was awarded to the BULEMU Consortium, which includes Alstom's Romanian and Italian divisions, alongside the Bulgarian company RVP Invest. These electric trains are designed to be environmentally friendly, with zero emissions, and will each consist of six carriages with a total of 351 seats. The trains will have a top speed of 160 km/h, depending on the condition of the track, and will remain in service for at least 40 years.

Minister Karadjov highlighted that this deal is the largest-ever investment in Bulgaria's railway rolling stock. With these new units, the country aims to address a significant portion of its rolling stock needs, improving the attractiveness of its railways and contributing to a cleaner environment. He also pointed out that this purchase is directly linked to necessary reforms within Bulgaria’s state-run rail company, BDZ, including opening up competition with private operators.

Competition and Future Plans

As part of the modernization effort, the Ministry of Transport plans to introduce a new competitive model for the Bulgarian rail market, with at least two operators per route. This move is intended to improve service quality and efficiency. Minister Karadjov underlined that this is a critical step toward restructuring BDZ and implementing a transparent business model that meets public expectations.

Alstom’s Contribution to Bulgaria’s Rail Infrastructure

Alstom, the world leader in sustainable and smart mobility solutions, will supply Bulgaria with 35 Coradia Stream interregional trains and provide maintenance services for a total contract value of 600 million euros. These trains will be the first electric interregional units purchased by Bulgaria in two decades. Specifically designed for the European market, the Coradia Stream trains are compatible with major European power networks and can reach a maximum speed of 160 km/h. Each train will be equipped with modern features, including digital passenger counting systems, charging sockets, and dedicated spaces for bicycles and strollers.

The final design of the trains will be tailored to Bulgaria’s specific requirements, ensuring they meet the country’s operational needs while providing a modern, user-friendly experience for passengers.