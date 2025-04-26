Trump Reaffirms Stance on Crimea: 'It Will Stay with Russia'

US President Donald Trump has once again emphasized his stance that Crimea will remain part of Russia, making the remark in an interview with The Time, conducted on April 22 and released on April 25. Trump, who has consistently downplayed Ukraine's NATO ambitions as a cause for the conflict, reiterated his belief that Ukraine's pursuit of NATO membership was the primary trigger for Russia's military aggression. "I think what caused the war to start was when they started talking about joining NATO," Trump said during the interview.

In addition to discussing NATO, Trump also made his position clear on Crimea. He stated, "Crimea will stay with Russia," reaffirming his view that the peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, will not be returned to Ukraine. His statement aligns with his previous comments on the matter, dismissing Ukraine's sovereignty claims over the region. The annexation of Crimea, which followed Russia's military intervention, has been a key point of contention in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. While Russia considers Crimea an integral part of its territory, the international community, including the United Nations, has not recognized this annexation, with Ukraine and its allies maintaining that Crimea remains Ukrainian territory under international law.

Trump also made waves by suggesting that Ukraine provoked the war by seeking to acquire advanced weapons, like the US-made Patriot air defense systems. He hinted that Ukraine’s actions had escalated tensions, though The Time did not provide further details on these comments.

In the same interview, Trump reflected on his evolving role as president, stating that he feels more empowered in his second term compared to his first. "Last time I was fighting for survival," he remarked, adding, "This time I’m fighting for the world."

The interview follows recent reports of the US presenting Ukraine with a proposed "final settlement" document, suggesting possible shifts in its stance toward Russia, including the potential recognition of Russia’s control over Crimea and the easing of sanctions. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that discussions regarding territorial sovereignty had taken place, and The Telegraph disclosed that the peace talks aim to avoid formal international recognition of Russia's control over Crimea and other occupied territories.

Background on Crimea: Crimea, a peninsula located on the northern coast of the Black Sea, was transferred to Ukraine in 1954 when it was part of the Soviet Union. After the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, Crimea became part of independent Ukraine. However, in 2014, following Ukraine's Euromaidan protests and the removal of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, Russia annexed Crimea, a move that led to widespread international condemnation. The annexation triggered a war in Eastern Ukraine, with Western countries imposing sanctions on Russia and offering support to Ukraine in its territorial dispute with Moscow. Despite the annexation, Crimea remains internationally recognized as part of Ukraine, and its status continues to be a contentious issue in international diplomacy.