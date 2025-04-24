Russian General Killed in Car Bombing Near Moscow

World » RUSSIA | April 25, 2025, Friday // 13:25
Bulgaria: Russian General Killed in Car Bombing Near Moscow

A senior Russian general has been killed in a car explosion in Balashikha, a town near Moscow, according to the Investigative Committee of Russia. The explosion occurred on April 25 in the yard of a residential building, and Russian state media reported that one individual died in the incident. Later, the Investigative Committee identified the deceased as Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, the deputy chief of the main operations directorate of Russia's army.

Reports suggest that the explosion was caused by a homemade explosive device. Authorities have opened a criminal case in connection with the attack.

The incident occurred around 10:40 a.m., when a Volkswagen Golf exploded as Moskalik was passing by. Russian media outlets, including Baza and TASS, confirmed that the general was killed, with some outlets reporting that the blast also killed a driver and a passenger getting out of the car. Moskalik was 59 years old and held a significant role in the Russian military, as his department is central to planning operations in Ukraine.

The explosion reportedly threw Moskalik several meters away, highlighting the severity of the attack. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has since opened an official inquiry into the event.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russian, general, Moscow

Related Articles:

HELL FROM ABOVE: Russian Missiles Kill 9 in Kyiv, Children Trapped Under Rubble

Kyiv was the target of a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack during the night of April 23–24, resulting in at least nine deaths and more than 70 injuries

World » Ukraine | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 08:33

Russia Launches Largest Conscription Campaign Since 2010 Amid War Demands

The Russian government has initiated its most extensive conscription campaign in over a decade, summoning 160,000 young men for military service

World » Russia | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 10:16

Three Killed, Including Child, in Russian Drone Strike on Dnipro

A large-scale Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on the night of April 16 has left three people dead

World » Ukraine | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 09:37

Carnage in Sumy, Ukraine: Russian Missiles Kill 34, Including Children, on Palm Sunday

On the morning of 13 April, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the centre of Sumy, resulting in one of the deadliest strikes on the city since the start of the war

World » Ukraine | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 20:05

Bulgaria and Turkey Strengthen Energy Ties to Replace Russian Gas

Bulgaria is intensifying efforts to enhance regional energy security through the development of strategic infrastructure aimed at reducing dependence on Russian gas

Business » Energy | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 15:00

Russia's Spring Offensive 'Already Underway,' Says Ukrainian Commander

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed on April 9 that Russia’s spring offensive against Ukraine has effectively already started

World » Ukraine | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 12:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Mass Evacuation After Massive Explosion at Russian Weapons Depot in Vladimir Oblast

Explosions occurred on April 22 at a military ammunition depot in Russia's Vladimir Oblast,

World » Russia | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 09:16

Russia Launches Largest Conscription Campaign Since 2010 Amid War Demands

The Russian government has initiated its most extensive conscription campaign in over a decade, summoning 160,000 young men for military service

World » Russia | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 10:16

Ukrainian Drone Attack on Kursk Leaves One Dead, Nine Injured

A massive drone strike on the Russian city of Kursk in the early hours of Tuesday resulted in the death of one civilian and left nine others injured

World » Russia | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 09:11

Trump Open to Putin Meeting During Saudi Visit

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is open to meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting a potential encounter during his planned visit to Saudi Arabia in May

World » Russia | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 10:12

History Repeats Itself? German Tanks Return to Russia’s Border

For the first time since World War II, German tanks are now stationed on the Russian border

World » Russia | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 14:34

Russia’s Growing Influence in Gagauzia Threatens Moldova’s Stability

Evghenia Gutul, the governor of Gagauzia, an autonomous region in Moldova, was arrested at Chisinau airport on March 25 while attempting to travel to Moscow

World » Russia | April 4, 2025, Friday // 13:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria