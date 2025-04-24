Russian General Killed in Car Bombing Near Moscow

HELL FROM ABOVE: Russian Missiles Kill 9 in Kyiv, Children Trapped Under Rubble
Kyiv was the target of a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack during the night of April 23–24, resulting in at least nine deaths and more than 70 injuries
A senior Russian general has been killed in a car explosion in Balashikha, a town near Moscow, according to the Investigative Committee of Russia. The explosion occurred on April 25 in the yard of a residential building, and Russian state media reported that one individual died in the incident. Later, the Investigative Committee identified the deceased as Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, the deputy chief of the main operations directorate of Russia's army.
Reports suggest that the explosion was caused by a homemade explosive device. Authorities have opened a criminal case in connection with the attack.
The incident occurred around 10:40 a.m., when a Volkswagen Golf exploded as Moskalik was passing by. Russian media outlets, including Baza and TASS, confirmed that the general was killed, with some outlets reporting that the blast also killed a driver and a passenger getting out of the car. Moskalik was 59 years old and held a significant role in the Russian military, as his department is central to planning operations in Ukraine.
The explosion reportedly threw Moskalik several meters away, highlighting the severity of the attack. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has since opened an official inquiry into the event.
