Trump’s Tariffs Hit Bulgarian Garment Industry Hard
Bulgarian garment companies are struggling to find new markets due to the recent increase in tariffs on industrial goods under Donald Trump’s administration.
Business owners are grappling with important questions: Will Chinese imports shift towards Europe? Will local producers face a serious blow, leading to a market flooded with cheaper, lower-quality clothing? And could this situation result in factory closures within Bulgaria?
"The Bulgarian textile industry has long been impacted by unregulated imports," said Antoaneta Antonova, the owner of a tailoring company in Ruse, speaking to Nova TV. "Additionally, we are further disadvantaged on the domestic market, as the sector is considered low-tech and non-priority by the state. This makes us outsiders when applying for various projects."
According to Antonova, many companies in the industry are now faced with tough choices, including scaling back production, laying off workers, or shutting down entirely. She stated that these adjustments are necessary to stay competitive in the current market climate. However, Antonova believes that there is a solution to the crisis, which lies in passing regulations to create industry-specific organizations and involve the state more actively.
"The government needs to impose duties and taxes on small shipments from China that are flooding our market. If this doesn’t happen, Bulgarian businesses will die," Antonova warned.
