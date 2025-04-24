Trump’s Tariffs Hit Bulgarian Garment Industry Hard

Business » INDUSTRY | April 26, 2025, Saturday // 11:37
Bulgaria: Trump’s Tariffs Hit Bulgarian Garment Industry Hard

Bulgarian garment companies are struggling to find new markets due to the recent increase in tariffs on industrial goods under Donald Trump’s administration.

Business owners are grappling with important questions: Will Chinese imports shift towards Europe? Will local producers face a serious blow, leading to a market flooded with cheaper, lower-quality clothing? And could this situation result in factory closures within Bulgaria?

"The Bulgarian textile industry has long been impacted by unregulated imports," said Antoaneta Antonova, the owner of a tailoring company in Ruse, speaking to Nova TV. "Additionally, we are further disadvantaged on the domestic market, as the sector is considered low-tech and non-priority by the state. This makes us outsiders when applying for various projects."

According to Antonova, many companies in the industry are now faced with tough choices, including scaling back production, laying off workers, or shutting down entirely. She stated that these adjustments are necessary to stay competitive in the current market climate. However, Antonova believes that there is a solution to the crisis, which lies in passing regulations to create industry-specific organizations and involve the state more actively.

"The government needs to impose duties and taxes on small shipments from China that are flooding our market. If this doesn’t happen, Bulgarian businesses will die," Antonova warned.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: garment, Bulgaria, Trump, tariffs

Related Articles:

IMF Predicts Slower Economic Growth for Bulgaria in 2025

|

Bulgaria's Hotels Planning Price Increases for the Summer 2025 Season

|

Moody's Positive Outlook for Bulgaria’s Banking Sector, Highlights Eurozone Integration

|

Bulgaria’s May Holidays: Best Day Combinations

|

Bulgaria's Tourism Recovery Hindered by Personnel Shortages

|

Modern Living Preferred: Bulgarians Choose New Homes Over Panels

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Bulgaria Leads EU in Construction Growth for 14th Straight Month

In February, Bulgaria recorded the highest annual growth in construction output among EU member states

Business » Industry | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 14:22

Trends in Online Entertainment You Should Know About

The digital entertainment landscape is evolving rapidly, with new platforms and experiences reshaping how we spend our leisure time.

Business » Industry | April 21, 2025, Monday // 10:45

Bulgaria Sees Record Influx of Non-EU Workers, but Labor Shortages Persist

Bulgaria has seen a record influx of workers from non-EU countries in recent years, yet the demand for labor in various industries remains unmet

Business » Industry | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 08:14

Bulgaria's Industrial Production Sees Continued Decline in Early 2025

Industrial production in Bulgaria continued to experience a downturn at the start of the year,

Business » Industry | March 17, 2025, Monday // 11:49

The Technology That Makes Bingo Sites Work

Bingo sites are very popular gaming platforms.

Business » Industry | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 15:02

Bulgaria's Producer Prices Surge to Second-Highest in EU in Early 2025

Producer prices in Bulgaria saw significant growth at the beginning of 2025

Business » Industry | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 12:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria