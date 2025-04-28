ECB Forecasts Significant Slowdown in Eurozone Wage Growth for 2025

World » EU | April 28, 2025, Monday // 08:33
Bulgaria: ECB Forecasts Significant Slowdown in Eurozone Wage Growth for 2025

According to data from the European Central Bank (ECB), wage growth in the eurozone is anticipated to decelerate substantially this year. The ECB’s wage tracker, which monitors active collective bargaining agreements, projects that wage growth, including one-off payments, will drop to 3.1% in 2025, compared to 4.8% in 2024.

This slowdown in wage growth is a key metric for the ECB, as wages are closely tied to inflation. The central bank has recently made significant cuts to interest rates, marking the seventh reduction in a year, as it works towards achieving its 2% inflation target.

Excluding one-off payments, the decline in wage growth is somewhat less severe, with a forecasted growth rate of 3.8% in 2025, down from 4.2% last year.

In recent years, wages in the eurozone had been rising sharply as workers sought compensation for the high inflation that spiked in 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting disruption of energy supplies. However, inflation has since significantly decreased, reaching 2.2% in the eurozone in March 2025.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ECB, Eurozone, wage

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Meets All Criteria for Euro Adoption, Eyes Positive EC and ECB Reports

Bulgaria anticipates favorable outcomes from the upcoming reports by the European Commission (EC) and the European Central Bank (ECB) on its euro adoption

Business » Finance | April 28, 2025, Monday // 16:09

European Council President Praised Bulgaria for Advancements Toward Eurozone and Schengen Integration

European Council President Antonio Costa praised Bulgaria's substantial progress in meeting the criteria for joining the eurozone during a press briefing after his meeting with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov

World » EU | April 28, 2025, Monday // 09:29

Macroeconomist Warns Bulgaria's Rush to the Eurozone Could Spark Crisis Like Greece's

Macroeconomist Stoyan Panchev, an analyst from the Expert Club for Economics and Politics, warned that Bulgaria could face significant challenges if it rushes into joining the eurozone

Business » Finance | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 08:26

Bulgaria Achieves 3% Budget Deficit, Ready for Eurozone Integration

Bulgaria has fulfilled the final requirement for joining the eurozone by meeting the budget deficit criterion

Business » Finance | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 10:02

Here's When We'll Finally Know if Bulgaria Will Join the Eurozone

In July, Bulgaria’s eurozone entry plans will be definitively clarified

Business » Finance | April 18, 2025, Friday // 10:20

Bulgaria Likely to Hold Early Elections After Eurozone Entry

Political scientist Prof. Svetoslav Malinov predicted that early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria are likely to be held next year,

Politics | April 18, 2025, Friday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Widespread Blackout! Affects Millions in Spain, Portugal, and France

Millions of people in Spain, Portugal, and Andorra were left without electricity today following a major power outage

World » EU | April 28, 2025, Monday // 15:43

European Council President Praised Bulgaria for Advancements Toward Eurozone and Schengen Integration

European Council President Antonio Costa praised Bulgaria's substantial progress in meeting the criteria for joining the eurozone during a press briefing after his meeting with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov

World » EU | April 28, 2025, Monday // 09:29

Bulgaria Launches Preparations for Upcoming Danube Region Strategy Presidency

Bulgaria has officially started its preparations to assume the presidency of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR)

World » EU | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 16:05

Bulgaria Prepares for Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw

Ahead of the upcoming Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev held a telephone conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda

World » EU | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 13:11

EU Economy Strengthened by Bulgaria and Romania's Full Schengen Access

The European Commission has highlighted the significant economic benefits of Bulgaria and Romania’s full integration into the Schengen Area

World » EU | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 16:56

Apple and Meta Fined €700 Million for Violating EU Digital Rules

The European Commission has issued fines totaling €700 million to U.S. tech giants Apple and Meta

World » EU | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 14:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria