Bulgaria Allocates 2.2 Million Leva for Preservation of Key Archaeological Sites

The Bulgarian government has allocated 2.2 million leva for archaeological research and conservation of historical sites, as part of the state budget implementation for 2025. These funds will be distributed as additional transfers to the municipalities where the sites are located, with targeted subsidies also set to support specific hospitals.

The largest portion of the funding is earmarked for the Rock City of Perperikon in Kardzhali, which will receive 500,000 leva for research and field conservation. The towns of Vidin and Targovishte are each set to receive 400,000 leva for the Roman provincial capital Ratsiaria and the ancient city of Misionis, dating from the Late Antique and Medieval periods. Petrich will receive 350,000 leva for the Ancient City of Heraclea Sintica, while Provadia will receive the same amount for the “Provadia - Solnitske” site.

In addition, smaller allocations of 100,000 leva each will go to Kameno for the Medieval City of Rusokastro and Veliko Tarnovo for the restoration of a church at the “St. Trinity” Monastery.

Furthermore, the central budget will provide additional financial support to various healthcare facilities. Burgas will receive 45 million leva for the construction and equipment of the “St. Anastasia” Children’s Hospital. A 1 million leva subsidy will be allocated to the University Hospital “Prof. Dr. Stoyan Kirkovich” in Stara Zagora for a stroke center, while Velingrad will receive 800,000 leva for a public health program. Lastly, Kostinbrod will receive 840,000 leva for the operation of a Rehabilitation Center for Children with Oncohematological Diseases in Opitsvet.