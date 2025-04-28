Bulgaria's Hotels Planning Price Increases for the Summer 2025 Season

Business » TOURISM | April 27, 2025, Sunday // 10:45
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Hotels Planning Price Increases for the Summer 2025 Season

According to Georgi Duchev, executive director of the Bulgarian Association of Hotel Management Professionals, one-third of Bulgarian hoteliers are planning a modest price increase of about 10% for the upcoming summer season. He added that roughly 25% of hotels will maintain current prices. Some hotels that have not adjusted their rates in recent years may even see price hikes of 20-30%, though such cases will be rare.

Bookings for summer packages have already started pouring in, with a notable increase expected in the German market. The availability of more airline seats is expected to further drive demand, while improvements in access for Romanian tourists—due to Schengen—will likely attract more visitors from that market as well. Weather conditions will play a key role in determining the success of the season, Duchev noted.

Market Realities and Labor Shortages Impacting Pricing

Duchev emphasized that both Bulgaria and Greece offer a range of prices and services, but high-quality offerings come at a cost. He pointed out that attracting skilled labor is a significant issue for many major tourist markets. To stay competitive, Bulgarian hoteliers are raising salaries, especially for in-demand positions like maids, receptionists, bartenders, cooks, and waiters. This, in turn, affects the pricing structure as hotels strive to offer attractive social packages, including transportation, accommodation, and meals.

Compared to Greece, which saw significant price hikes post-COVID-19, Bulgarian hoteliers have opted for more gradual price increases. Duchev also highlighted the availability of high-end "ultra-inclusive" options at some Bulgarian Black Sea hotels, offering even more choice for tourists.

Price Increases Noticed in Bulgarian Seaside Resorts Ahead of Season

Prices in popular seaside locations like Nessebar have already begun to rise ahead of the official summer season opening on May 15. A meal of horse mackerel with fries now costs around 21.90 leva in a restaurant in the Old Town, with prices for the same dish ranging from 14.50 to 22 leva. Shopska salad, a local favorite, is priced between 8.50 and 13 leva, while a seafood salad can exceed 25 leva.

Other meals, such as a combination plate with doner, fries, and a soft drink, cost around 20 leva, with variations available. Fish soup, found at most local eateries, now costs between 10 and 15 leva, and a slice of pizza is priced at 5 leva. Drinks like coffee and cappuccino range from 2.50 to 5 leva depending on the establishment and brand.

For those with a sweet tooth, dessert options include ice cream for around 3.30 leva, pancakes with jam or chocolate for 8-9 leva, and waffles for 12.99 leva. The increase in prices is noticeable, particularly in popular tourist towns already bustling with visitors thanks to the good weather and extended weekends.

