Sofia to Rent Out Municipal Housing Under New Ordinance

Sofia Municipality is set to implement a revised framework for managing its municipal housing stock by introducing two distinct rental categories. The first group will include properties offered at a "standard rent" for a period of five years. The second group will consist of homes available at "market rent" for up to seven years. Exceptions for indefinite accommodation will be made for individuals over 65 and those with over 71% permanent disabilities.

The changes are detailed in a new ordinance developed collaboratively by representatives from political groups in the Sofia Municipal Council, including WCC, DB, "Spasi Sofia", BSP, "Revival", TISP, and "Sinya Sofia". GERB council members are the only ones who have not signed the proposed text. The ordinance is currently under public discussion, with a deadline for feedback set for May 9. It is expected to take effect a month after its formal adoption by the council.

Housing allocation under both categories will be decided by the Housing Committee, based on recommendations from the Housing Policy Commission and input from district mayors. However, the criteria for categorizing units into the two rental types have not yet been clarified.

Under the new system, properties in the "Market Rent" category will be leased via auctions, with starting prices determined by certified appraisers. Applicants for these properties will not need to demonstrate housing need, unlike those applying for "Standard Rent" housing. Rental agreements for market-rate homes will include clauses for annual rent updates in line with inflation, with tenants notified in writing of any adjustments.

Eligibility for housing under the standard rent category will be broadened. New groups will include families with children where the parents are under 35, single parents, and young people aged 18 to 25 who have left social institutions. People and families living in poverty or at risk of social exclusion, as well as those with permanent disabilities or reduced working capacity, will also remain eligible. Applicants must meet an income requirement, with average monthly earnings over the past year falling below the official poverty line.

A key element of the new regulation is the ban on the sale of municipal housing to tenants, except in limited cases. Properties uninhabited for more than 10 years may be sold via public auction, provided they have first been offered for rent at least three times.

Existing indefinite-term rental agreements will remain valid under the condition that tenants take out insurance for the property. Meanwhile, the municipality plans to establish a special fund financed by 60% of all rental income and proceeds from housing sales. These funds will be allocated specifically for constructing new municipal homes and for repairs to the existing housing stock.

Currently, only about 7,000 municipal housing units remain in Sofia, down from an estimated 100,000 in previous decades. The revised ordinance aims to introduce fairer criteria for housing access and enforce stricter oversight of tenants. "This will ensure that support reaches those who truly need it," said Boris Bonev from "Save Sofia", adding that stronger controls will help prevent illegal subletting and misuse of public housing.