Modern Living Preferred: Bulgarians Choose New Homes Over Panels

April 26, 2025, Saturday
Many home buyers in Bulgaria are increasingly favoring newly built properties, according to real estate agents. New construction offers various benefits, including aesthetically pleasing common areas and the use of high-quality, modern materials. These buildings often feature well-planned environments with greenery and contemporary architecture, which appeals to buyers who want both a comfortable home and an attractive surrounding.

Despite the growing interest in new developments, panel-block apartments remain a viable option, particularly in urban areas where new construction is limited. In some neighborhoods of large cities, purchasing an older apartment may be the only available choice. Many panel buildings are located in open, spacious areas and have practical room layouts. Moreover, these properties typically offer real, usable square footage, which is a key consideration for families looking for functional living space.

However, the condition of panel apartments can vary greatly. Important factors include the age and maintenance of the building, as well as the state of the individual unit. Homes that have undergone recent renovations are priced higher than those that have not been updated in decades, especially when kitchens and bathrooms are outdated.

One of the significant advantages of new construction is the reduced need for immediate maintenance. New buildings generally do not require repairs to key infrastructure like roofs or elevators in the near term. Additionally, the common areas in new residential buildings tend to be more attractive and better maintained than those in older structures. New construction also benefits from the use of modern, energy-efficient materials, which further adds to their appeal for today's buyers.

