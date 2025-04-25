Sofia’s Chief Architect Blocks Skyscraper Project over Planning Violations

Politics | April 25, 2025, Friday // 12:13
Bulgaria: Sofia’s Chief Architect Blocks Skyscraper Project over Planning Violations

Sofia’s Chief Architect, Arch. Elitsa Panayotova, has rejected a proposal to approve a conceptual investment project and to issue a construction permit for a multifunctional high-rise building with residential and office spaces in the Krastova Vada area, located along Cherni Vrah Boulevard in the Triaditsa district. The Sofia Municipality confirmed this decision through an official statement.

Upon assuming office, Arch. Panayotova ordered a full review of all administrative acts related to the project, including a detailed development plan (DDP) approved by the Sofia Municipal Council (SMC) in 2017. At the same time, she initiated an assessment of the project’s compliance with urban planning and construction regulations, as part of the process for issuing a construction permit.

The inspection examined whether the proposed project adhered to existing territorial development rules, functional and transport accessibility standards, as well as environmental and health protection regulations. Additionally, the coherence between various elements of the project was scrutinized. According to Panayotova, any single non-compliance in the investment project could serve as a reason to deny approval.

The project was ultimately found to have multiple discrepancies. The transport analysis failed to convincingly demonstrate that the local road network could support the planned development. Moreover, the number of proposed parking spaces did not meet the legal requirements outlined in Article 43 of the Spatial Development Act (SDA) and the relevant ordinance governing urban transportation planning. Also, the visual design and building silhouettes presented in the project did not align with the requirements of the approved working development plan by the SMC.

Currently, the “Architecture and Urban Planning” Department is also conducting a legal review of the SMC’s 2017 decision to approve the development plan. Findings from this investigation, along with any follow-up actions, will be publicly disclosed.

