Bulgaria: Former Interior Minister Charged Over BGN 1.48M Mismanagement

Politics | April 25, 2025, Friday // 12:10
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Former Interior Minister Charged Over BGN 1.48M Mismanagement Ivan Demerdzhiev

Former Acting Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev has been formally charged with causing financial damage to the state through mismanagement. He is accused of approving an unlawful price increase for services related to the production of Bulgarian identity documents, which allegedly resulted in losses amounting to 1,482,218 leva. A bail of 10,000 leva has been imposed as a measure of restraint.

According to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, Demerdzhiev signed an additional agreement on June 2, 2023, during his tenure as acting Minister of the Interior, which raised the prices of activities under an existing contract for building a system to issue personal documents. This was allegedly done in violation of the Public Procurement Act and the ministry’s internal procurement rules.

Prosecutors argue that the price adjustment did not follow a methodology approved by the Council of Ministers, was not drafted by the relevant legal department, and lacked a market price assessment by certified experts. These procedural lapses are said to have led to considerable financial harm to the state.

The pre-trial proceedings began in January 2024, and the supervising prosecutor concluded that there is sufficient evidence to believe that a serious offense involving large-scale damages had been committed. The prosecution emphasized its commitment to establishing the full facts of the case and ensuring compliance with Bulgarian law.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Demerdzhiev, Bulgaria, interior, mismanagement

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Hotel Sector Faces Workforce Shortages and High Taxes Ahead of 2025 Season

Veselin Danev, chairman of the Bulgarian Hotel Association, highlighted a major issue in Bulgaria’s tourism sector: a significant decline in the workforce

Business » Tourism | April 28, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Real Estate Trends: Two-Bedroom Apartments Outpace Three-Bedrooms

The real estate market in Bulgaria maintained stability and activity during the first quarter of 2025, with strong demand despite a moderate drop in transactions compared to late 2024

Business » Properties | April 28, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Moody's Positive Outlook for Bulgaria’s Banking Sector, Highlights Eurozone Integration

Following its earlier confirmation of Bulgaria's credit rating at Baa1, Moody's has revised the outlook for the country's banking sector from stable to positive

Business » Finance | April 27, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

IMF Predicts Slower Economic Growth for Bulgaria in 2025

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its forecast for Bulgaria’s economic growth, predicting a slowdown to 2.5% in 2025

Business » Finance | April 27, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Hotels Planning Price Increases for the Summer 2025 Season

According to Georgi Duchev, executive director of the Bulgarian Association of Hotel Management Professionals, one-third of Bulgarian hoteliers are planning a modest price increase of about 10%

Business » Tourism | April 27, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Nearly 22% of Bulgarians Below the Poverty Line

In 2024, the poverty line in Bulgaria was set at 763.83 leva per month per person in a household

Society | April 26, 2025, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Calls for Increased Military Spending and Modernization

Bulgaria is actively defending its national interests within NATO, according to Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov

Politics » Defense | April 25, 2025, Friday // 16:17

Bulgaria's President Slams 'Zhelyazkov' Government, Calls It a Return to the 'Borissov Model'

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has strongly criticized the current governmen

Politics | April 25, 2025, Friday // 16:07

Bulgaria Signs Contract for 35 New Trains Worth Over 1 Billion Leva

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov has officially signed a contract for the acquisition of 35 new electric multiple unit

Politics | April 25, 2025, Friday // 16:00

Bulgaria's Path to Full OECD Membership: Likely by Early 2026

Bulgaria is on track to become a full member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) by the end of 2025 or possibly early 2026

Politics | April 25, 2025, Friday // 15:05

Bulgaria: Public Discontent Grows with "Zhelyazkov" Government After 100 Days

As the "Zhelyazkov" government marks its 100-day milestone, public opinion has soured, with 66% of Bulgarians expressing dissatisfaction

Politics | April 25, 2025, Friday // 14:03

Bulgaria Achieves NATO's 2% Defense Spending Target for the First Time

In 2024, Bulgaria allocated $2.208 billion (3.964 billion leva) for defense, which represents 2.04% of its GDP

Politics » Defense | April 25, 2025, Friday // 13:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria