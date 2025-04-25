Major Mobile Network Outage Disrupts Services Across Bulgaria

Society | April 25, 2025, Friday // 12:04
Bulgaria: Major Mobile Network Outage Disrupts Services Across Bulgaria @Pexels

Thousands of Vivacom customers across Bulgaria were left without service following a network outage that disrupted both calls and mobile internet access. The issue was reported by users nationwide, with complaints coming not only from Sofia but also from regional cities like Burgas and Varna, as well as smaller towns and villages.

According to user feedback and statements on social media and Vivacom’s website, the problems began around 9 a.m. A message posted on the mobile operator’s site acknowledged the technical issue, stating: “Dear customers, you may experience temporary difficulties with the use of mobile voice services and mobile internet. Our teams are working actively to restore the normal operation of the network as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding!

The outage triggered a wave of frustration on social networks, as people across the country shared their inability to make calls or access the internet. Vivacom’s chatbot also confirmed the problem when contacted through their website.

The incident drew an immediate reaction from Kiril Dobrev, Chairman of the Committee on Transport and Communications in Bulgaria’s 51st National Assembly. He criticized the lack of timely information and demanded an urgent explanation from the operator. “Even more worrying is the fact that so far there has been no official public information about the reasons for the outage and the expected time for restoration of services,” Dobrev said in a statement.

He emphasized that such disruptions have a widespread impact, affecting not only individuals but also businesses, healthcare institutions, and emergency services. “In the modern digital society, mobile connectivity is not a privilege, but a fundamental right and a vital necessity,” he stressed.

Dobrev added that the Committee on Transport and Communications will request a detailed report from the Communications Regulation Commission. An investigation will be launched, along with discussions on additional measures to improve the prevention and management of future incidents involving the country’s critical communication infrastructure.

He concluded by underlining the importance of effective oversight and public communication, stating: “Citizens deserve quick answers, security, and protection of their right to connectivity.

