Bulgaria’s May Holidays: Best Day Combinations
May brings a new set of public holidays and days off, offering multiple opportunities for extended breaks. There are three official holidays in the month: May 1 (Labor Day, Thursday), May 6 (St. George's Day and Bulgarian Army Day, Tuesday), and May 24 (Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture and Slavic Writing, Saturday). Additionally, since May 24 falls on a Saturday, May 26 (Monday) is also a day off.
One option for extending your break is to take just one extra day off on May 2 (Friday), creating a long four-day weekend (May 1–4, Thursday to Sunday).
Another possibility is combining May 1 and May 6 holidays, with leave taken on May 2 (Friday), May 5 (Monday), and May 7–9 (Wednesday–Friday). By using five days of leave, you can enjoy 11 consecutive days off, from May 1 to May 11.
For those looking to extend their time off around May 24, you can take four days of leave (May 27–30, Tuesday to Friday) and create a nine-day break from May 24 to June 1.
Sources: Novinite.bg; почивнидни.com
Bulgaria Allocates 2.2 Million Leva for Preservation of Key Archaeological Sites
The Bulgarian government has allocated 2.2 million leva for archaeological research and conservation of historical sites, as part of the state budget implementation for 2025
Nearly 22% of Bulgarians Below the Poverty Line
In 2024, the poverty line in Bulgaria was set at 763.83 leva per month per person in a household
New Director Appointed to Sofia Metro Amid Tensions and Controversy
The Sofia Metro has a new executive director following a decision by the company’s Board of Directors
Weekend Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms and Rain Expected Across Bulgaria
Saturday: The day will start with mostly sunny conditions, but thunderstorms are expected by the afternoon
Major Mobile Network Outage Disrupts Services Across Bulgaria
Thousands of Vivacom customers across Bulgaria were left without service following a network outage that disrupted both calls and mobile internet access
Bulgaria: Prof. Kantardzhiev Warns Ticks Can Detect Humans from 20 Meters – Stay Safe!
Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, has warned that ticks, which can sense human breathing from up to 20 meters away