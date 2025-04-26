Bulgaria’s May Holidays: Best Day Combinations

Society | April 26, 2025, Saturday // 11:40
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s May Holidays: Best Day Combinations @Pexels

May brings a new set of public holidays and days off, offering multiple opportunities for extended breaks. There are three official holidays in the month: May 1 (Labor Day, Thursday), May 6 (St. George's Day and Bulgarian Army Day, Tuesday), and May 24 (Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture and Slavic Writing, Saturday). Additionally, since May 24 falls on a Saturday, May 26 (Monday) is also a day off.

One option for extending your break is to take just one extra day off on May 2 (Friday), creating a long four-day weekend (May 1–4, Thursday to Sunday).

Another possibility is combining May 1 and May 6 holidays, with leave taken on May 2 (Friday), May 5 (Monday), and May 7–9 (Wednesday–Friday). By using five days of leave, you can enjoy 11 consecutive days off, from May 1 to May 11.

For those looking to extend their time off around May 24, you can take four days of leave (May 27–30, Tuesday to Friday) and create a nine-day break from May 24 to June 1.

Sources: Novinite.bg; почивнидни.com

Tags: May, Bulgaria, holidays

