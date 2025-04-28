Bulgaria: Prof. Kantardzhiev Warns Ticks Can Detect Humans from 20 Meters – Stay Safe!

Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, has warned that ticks, which can sense human breathing from up to 20 meters away, are particularly active during warm and rainy weather, bTV reports. He advised people to avoid grassy areas and check for ticks after visiting parks, noting that ticks are often unnoticed due to the anesthetic properties of their saliva, which prevents the victim from feeling the bite.

Lyme disease, an infectious disease transmitted by ticks, reaches its peak incidence during the summer months, particularly from June to July. The disease is caused by bacteria from the Borrelia genus, also known as Lyme borreliosis. Early symptoms include fatigue, joint pain, muscle aches, and characteristic skin rashes. If untreated, Lyme disease can lead to serious complications.

Prof. Kantardzhiev emphasized that removing a tick within 12 hours significantly reduces the risk of infection. Lyme disease, which is a spirochete infection, leaves permanent traces on the immune system. In the United States, approximately one in 100 people bitten by a tick contracts Lyme disease, whereas in Western Europe, it’s about one in 200, and in Bulgaria, the rate is higher.

The professor also highlighted that the surest sign of Lyme disease is a characteristic redness around the bite, which can appear up to two weeks later. If treated promptly with the right antibiotics over a course of 10 days, the infection can be cleared.

To prevent ticks, Kantardzhiev suggested mowing lawns in dry conditions and applying tick-repellent treatments.