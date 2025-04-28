Bulgaria: Prof. Kantardzhiev Warns Ticks Can Detect Humans from 20 Meters – Stay Safe!

Society » HEALTH | April 25, 2025, Friday // 11:53
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Prof. Kantardzhiev Warns Ticks Can Detect Humans from 20 Meters – Stay Safe! @Pexels

Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, has warned that ticks, which can sense human breathing from up to 20 meters away, are particularly active during warm and rainy weather, bTV reports. He advised people to avoid grassy areas and check for ticks after visiting parks, noting that ticks are often unnoticed due to the anesthetic properties of their saliva, which prevents the victim from feeling the bite.

Lyme disease, an infectious disease transmitted by ticks, reaches its peak incidence during the summer months, particularly from June to July. The disease is caused by bacteria from the Borrelia genus, also known as Lyme borreliosis. Early symptoms include fatigue, joint pain, muscle aches, and characteristic skin rashes. If untreated, Lyme disease can lead to serious complications.

Prof. Kantardzhiev emphasized that removing a tick within 12 hours significantly reduces the risk of infection. Lyme disease, which is a spirochete infection, leaves permanent traces on the immune system. In the United States, approximately one in 100 people bitten by a tick contracts Lyme disease, whereas in Western Europe, it’s about one in 200, and in Bulgaria, the rate is higher.

The professor also highlighted that the surest sign of Lyme disease is a characteristic redness around the bite, which can appear up to two weeks later. If treated promptly with the right antibiotics over a course of 10 days, the infection can be cleared.

To prevent ticks, Kantardzhiev suggested mowing lawns in dry conditions and applying tick-repellent treatments.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ticks, Bulgaria, Kantardzhiev, lyme

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Hotel Sector Faces Workforce Shortages and High Taxes Ahead of 2025 Season

Veselin Danev, chairman of the Bulgarian Hotel Association, highlighted a major issue in Bulgaria’s tourism sector: a significant decline in the workforce

Business » Tourism | April 28, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Real Estate Trends: Two-Bedroom Apartments Outpace Three-Bedrooms

The real estate market in Bulgaria maintained stability and activity during the first quarter of 2025, with strong demand despite a moderate drop in transactions compared to late 2024

Business » Properties | April 28, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Moody's Positive Outlook for Bulgaria’s Banking Sector, Highlights Eurozone Integration

Following its earlier confirmation of Bulgaria's credit rating at Baa1, Moody's has revised the outlook for the country's banking sector from stable to positive

Business » Finance | April 27, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

IMF Predicts Slower Economic Growth for Bulgaria in 2025

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its forecast for Bulgaria’s economic growth, predicting a slowdown to 2.5% in 2025

Business » Finance | April 27, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Hotels Planning Price Increases for the Summer 2025 Season

According to Georgi Duchev, executive director of the Bulgarian Association of Hotel Management Professionals, one-third of Bulgarian hoteliers are planning a modest price increase of about 10%

Business » Tourism | April 27, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Nearly 22% of Bulgarians Below the Poverty Line

In 2024, the poverty line in Bulgaria was set at 763.83 leva per month per person in a household

Society | April 26, 2025, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Pernik Hospital to Close Maternity Ward Due to Staff Shortage

Starting from May 1, the obstetrics and gynecology department at the "Rahila Angelova" Multi-Profile Hospital in Pernik will be shut down due to a significant shortage of medical staff

Society » Health | April 25, 2025, Friday // 10:30

Suspected Virus Outbreak Hits Bansko Amid Water Contamination Fears

Cases of acute gastrointestinal illness continue to be reported in Bansko

Society » Health | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 15:11

New Ambulance Donated to Sofia Emergency Center

The Sofia Emergency Care Center has received a fully equipped ambulance as a donation

Society » Health | April 14, 2025, Monday // 16:54

Bulgaria Ranks High in Healthy Food Deliveries

Bulgaria ranks as one of the top countries in Southeast Europe for ordering healthy meals

Society » Health | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 12:44

Bulgaria Receives Third Emergency Medical Helicopter

The third emergency medical helicopter has arrived in Bulgaria, as confirmed by the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance by Air on its Facebook page

Society » Health | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 12:28

Third Bulgarian Medical Helicopter Set to Arrive from Italy Soon

The third Bulgarian medical helicopter, intended for emergency air medical assistance, is ready for operation and currently stationed in Brindisi, Italy

Society » Health | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 14:53
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria