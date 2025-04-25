CIA Deputy Director's Son Killed Fighting for Russia in Ukraine
The son of CIA Deputy Director Julian Gallina Gloss has reportedly been killed while fighting for Russia in Ukraine
The United Kingdom is reconsidering its plans to deploy thousands of troops to Ukraine due to concerns over the significant risks involved, according to The Times. Instead, the UK and France are considering sending military instructors to western Ukraine. This shift in military strategy aims to maintain support for Ukraine without placing troops near the frontlines, guarding strategic sites, or directly defending Ukrainian positions. The military instructors will help strengthen Ukraine’s forces, while avoiding the high risks associated with ground troop deployment.
The UK’s commitment to aiding Ukraine remains strong, with plans for continued arms supplies and fighter jets providing air cover for any Western military presence. Additionally, Turkey is expected to play a central role in the naval component of the operation, which is still in the planning stages. This new approach may encourage Moscow to reconsider its red lines in negotiations for a peace agreement.
Although no final decision has been made, the British Ministry of Defence has made it clear that the option of sending troops is not completely off the table. However, one diplomatic source noted that the risks of deploying tens of thousands of ground troops are too great given the limited resources available.
Ukraine has expressed concerns that foreign training forces might be withdrawn at the first sign of danger, similar to what happened when British military personnel were pulled out before the full-scale invasion. According to the source, the UK intends to change its position on the matter but hopes that Moscow will shift its stance as well.
US President Donald Trump has once again emphasized his stance that Crimea will remain part of Russia
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has acknowledged that Ukraine might have to consider the temporary loss of some territory to Russia as a possible route to achieving peace
U.S. President Donald Trump has responded to the latest Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s capital
Kyiv was the target of a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack during the night of April 23–24, resulting in at least nine deaths and more than 70 injuries
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the failure of the planned foreign minister-level peace talks on Ukraine, originally scheduled to be held in London
