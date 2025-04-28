Pernik Hospital to Close Maternity Ward Due to Staff Shortage

Bulgaria: Pernik Hospital to Close Maternity Ward Due to Staff Shortage @Pexels

Starting from May 1, the obstetrics and gynecology department at the "Rahila Angelova" Multi-Profile Hospital in Pernik will be shut down due to a significant shortage of medical staff, BNT reports. The hospital, which is supposed to employ 15 full-time midwives, currently has only three working. Many of the midwives are at retirement age, and the director of the department, Dr. Ivaylo Lazov, explained that while some of them plan to return in September, they are taking a break to recover their health. One of the midwives, aged 79, has worked overtime for more than 120 hours and has not taken leave since 2023.

The situation reflects a broader issue facing not only the Pernik hospital but also many provincial hospitals across Bulgaria. The senior midwife at the hospital, Elena Mihaylova, shared that the department is currently operating with 12 midwives on long-term sick leave, some for over five months, and one on maternity leave. Only six midwives remain to cover the 24-hour shifts, making it increasingly difficult to maintain the necessary level of care.

Dr. Lazov emphasized that the state of healthcare is in crisis, citing the separation of hospital care from pre-hospital care as one of the key issues. He noted that in the past, doctors worked in both outpatient and inpatient settings, allowing them to monitor all stages of pregnancy, but this connection has been broken. As a result, healthcare professionals are losing their skills due to lack of experience, especially in births. Dr. Lazov also expressed frustration with the government's focus on international issues while neglecting domestic problems like healthcare.

A recent meeting between the hospital director and Pernik’s mayor, Stanislav Vladimirov, took place, during which the hospital director assured that efforts would be made to address the staff shortage and secure new personnel.

