Series of Earthquakes Recorded Near Nessebar, Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | April 25, 2025, Friday // 10:03
A series of minor earthquakes were recorded in the Nessebar area, with the strongest tremor measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale. The earthquake, which occurred at 23:09 on April 24, 2025, had a depth of 25.8 km and an epicenter located 30 km from Burgas. In the same region, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake took place at 23:03, followed by a 2.1 magnitude tremor two minutes later, and a 2.4 magnitude quake at 23:24.

The event occurred approximately 380 km from Sofia, and the National Seismological Center at the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy, and Geography (BAS) confirmed the details. The tremors are part of an ongoing seismic activity in the region.

Aftershocks Following Recent Turkey Earthquake

In related seismic news, Assoc. Prof. Plamena Raykova, Head of the Seismology Department at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, discussed the 6.2 magnitude earthquake that struck the Marmara Sea region, situated on the North Anatolian Fault. She noted that the earthquake was followed by 260 aftershocks, a normal phenomenon in active seismic zones. These aftershocks are expected to continue for months, with microshocks persisting for up to a year, detectable only by equipment.

The North Anatolian Fault, stretching over 1,500 km, has been the site of devastating earthquakes in the past, including the 1999 Izmit earthquake, which registered a magnitude of over 7.

Seismic Activity in Bulgaria

While Bulgaria’s seismic activity is not as intense as that of Turkey or Greece, it still lies in an active seismic zone. Assoc. Prof. Raykova identified several regions in Bulgaria prone to earthquakes, including Krupnik-Kresna, Sofia, Shabla, Plovdiv, Gorna Oryahovitsa, and the Maritsa Valley.

Raykova emphasized that densely populated areas are at greater risk for social and economic damage in the event of a strong earthquake. However, she assured that with proper construction standards and safety measures in place, the risk of significant damage and casualties can be greatly reduced.

