Bulgaria’s U.S. Ambassador to Return Home Before Term Ends

Politics » DIPLOMACY | April 25, 2025, Friday // 10:08
Bulgaria’s Ambassador to the United States, Georgi Panayotov, has formally submitted a request to terminate his mandate ahead of schedule and is expected to return to Bulgaria by the end of the month. The Ministry of the Interior confirmed the development, though the reasons behind the ambassador’s decision remain undisclosed.

Panayotov, who began his diplomatic mission in Washington by presenting his credentials to U.S. President Joe Biden in June 2022, announced his departure via a post on his personal social media profile. In his message, he extended gratitude to his colleagues in Bulgaria, the U.S., and the staff at the Bulgarian Embassy in Washington for their support during his tenure.

Highlighting key accomplishments, Panayotov noted the successful advancement of several bilateral defense and industry-related agreements. These include the F-16 fighter jet deal, acquisition of Stryker armored vehicles and Javelin anti-tank missile systems, and the entry of a Bulgarian aerospace company into the U.S. market.

His resignation comes more than a year before the official end of his term as Bulgaria’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States.

