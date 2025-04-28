Bulgaria’s U.S. Ambassador to Return Home Before Term Ends

Bulgaria's Hotel Sector Faces Workforce Shortages and High Taxes Ahead of 2025 Season
Veselin Danev, chairman of the Bulgarian Hotel Association, highlighted a major issue in Bulgaria’s tourism sector: a significant decline in the workforce
Bulgaria’s Ambassador to the United States, Georgi Panayotov, has formally submitted a request to terminate his mandate ahead of schedule and is expected to return to Bulgaria by the end of the month. The Ministry of the Interior confirmed the development, though the reasons behind the ambassador’s decision remain undisclosed.
Panayotov, who began his diplomatic mission in Washington by presenting his credentials to U.S. President Joe Biden in June 2022, announced his departure via a post on his personal social media profile. In his message, he extended gratitude to his colleagues in Bulgaria, the U.S., and the staff at the Bulgarian Embassy in Washington for their support during his tenure.
Highlighting key accomplishments, Panayotov noted the successful advancement of several bilateral defense and industry-related agreements. These include the F-16 fighter jet deal, acquisition of Stryker armored vehicles and Javelin anti-tank missile systems, and the entry of a Bulgarian aerospace company into the U.S. market.
His resignation comes more than a year before the official end of his term as Bulgaria’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States.
The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Bulgaria’s Ministry of the Interior on April 22, 2025
The South African Embassy in Sofia has officially discontinued its consular services as of March 17, 2025
The Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025) will be held under the auspices of H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Bulgaria’s first F-16 landed on Tuesday afternoon at the Third Fighter Air Base at Graf Ignatievo
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has appointed Milan Ravic as Serbia's new ambassador to Bulgaria
Turkish Minister of Trade, H.E. Ömer Bolat, recently visited Sofia on an official trip. During his visit, he shared exclusive insights with Anadolu Agency
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase