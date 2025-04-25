Cyberattack Allegations in Bulgaria: Hackers Say 100,000 Road Agency Profiles Leaked

Hackers have reportedly targeted Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA), claiming they accessed the data of over 100,000 users and around 1,000 employees through its LIMA system. The group stated in an email to Nova News that they had obtained personal profiles, including names, phone numbers, email addresses, and vehicle information. However, RIA denied that any hacking had taken place or that personal data had been compromised.

According to the agency, no breach was detected in the LIMA system, which has not functioned as a mobile application for over five years and is now only available as a browser-based platform. They added that the platform currently does not require any registration or data input, and that any data previously submitted was voluntary and not classified as personal.

Despite these denials, a preliminary check indicated evidence suggesting a leak may have occurred. Cybersecurity expert Hristian Daskalov explained that such data breaches are often the result of old information being sold on the dark web. He noted that large volumes of personal data can also be generated using artificial intelligence, which can quickly create millions of names and identification numbers resembling real individuals.

Daskalov warned that even if the leak does not involve highly sensitive information, it could still lead to an increase in phishing attacks, especially targeting RIA employees. According to him, personal data can be bought for as little as and used for spam or fraudulent activities.

The Chairman of Bulgaria’s Commission for Personal Data Protection (CPDP), Ventsislav Karadzhov, emphasized that personal data is categorized into general (such as names, phone numbers, and addresses) and sensitive (such as biometric data), the latter requiring stricter protection. He also reminded that all data controllers are required to report any security breaches within three days of discovery.

