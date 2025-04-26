Bulgaria's Education Minister Clarifies: New School Course to Teach Values, Not Religion

Society » EDUCATION | April 25, 2025, Friday // 09:35
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Education Minister Clarifies: New School Course to Teach Values, Not Religion

Bulgarian Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev emphasized that the country's education system is and will remain secular, in line with European standards. His comments came during a public discussion on the planned introduction of a new subject, "Religion and Virtues," in Bulgarian schools, where he was joined by Patriarch Daniil and representatives of other faiths.

Valchev clarified that the subject being proposed is not a mandatory religious course but rather an educational initiative centered on ethics and moral values. He described it as “a class in education in goodness” designed to help children understand their identity, cultural heritage, and the concepts of good and evil. The proposal, if adopted by parliament, will lead to the development of a curriculum that integrates philosophical, ethical, humanistic, and cultural education with general knowledge about religions.

The Minister assured that the program would be non-dogmatic and based on a pluralistic model, similar to curricula in countries such as Norway, Denmark, Slovakia, and Germany. Although religious elements would be included, the goal is not indoctrination but fostering well-rounded development. Parents would retain the right to choose whether their children participate in a version of the program with or without confessional content. Valchev acknowledged that a detailed concept for the course was lacking and committed to publishing an alternative program by May 8 to provide further clarity.

At the discussion, Minister Valchev addressed broader concerns about growing social alienation and emphasized the role of schools in fostering both education and moral development. He cited the national educational law, which highlights the importance of cultivating capable and ethically responsible individuals.

Patriarch Daniil expressed strong support for the initiative, arguing that the Bulgarian Orthodox Church has long upheld values that align with national identity and moral education. He asserted that virtues traditionally associated with Bulgarian culture are in fact Christian values and called for religion to reclaim a central role in the educational system. He also referenced the historical role of the Church in advancing Bulgarian statehood and its moral contributions during events like World War II.

Mufti Mustafa Hadji also supported the inclusion of religion in education, stressing the need to teach children compassion and non-aggression in an age increasingly shaped by technology. He warned, however, that teaching religion without faith-based understanding could be counterproductive.

Sociologists Dimitar Ganev and Parvan Simeonov presented public opinion data showing that support for the initiative is growing. While a majority opposed it a month ago, recent surveys suggest shifting attitudes. Simeonov noted that while resistance to teaching Islam remains prevalent, the public appears more open to a moderate approach focusing on upbringing rather than dogma.

Tags: Bulgarian, education, religion

