Kyiv Mayor: Peace Could Mean Temporarily Giving Up Territory to Russia

World » UKRAINE | April 25, 2025, Friday // 09:18
Bulgaria: Kyiv Mayor: Peace Could Mean Temporarily Giving Up Territory to Russia

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has acknowledged that Ukraine might have to consider the temporary loss of some territory to Russia as a possible route to achieving peace. In an April 25 interview with the BBC, Klitschko stated that although such a scenario is “not fair,” it could be a temporary solution to end the war. However, he emphasized that Ukrainians would never accept Russian occupation.

His comments come amid growing U.S. pressure for a peace agreement with Moscow and follow a deadly Russian strike on Kyiv that killed 12 and injured nearly 90 people. The April 24 attack occurred shortly after Russia reiterated its demands that Ukraine surrender occupied territory and that Western nations halt military assistance to Kyiv.

Klitschko is the first high-profile Ukrainian official to suggest publicly that temporary territorial concessions might be considered in the interest of peace. The suggestion aligns with reports of a U.S.-backed peace plan that includes formal recognition of Russian control over Crimea and implicit acknowledgment of its occupation of parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, has repeatedly dismissed the idea of recognizing any occupied territories as Russian. Earlier this week, he clarified that no official proposal for territorial concessions had been received from the U.S. or other partners.

Despite his international reputation, Klitschko remains a controversial figure in Ukraine, facing criticism over his governance of the capital. He has had a long-running feud with Zelensky and alleges ongoing political pressure from central authorities. When asked if Zelensky had discussed any peace-related details with him, Klitschko responded, “No.”

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russia, territory, Klitschko

Related Articles:

CIA Deputy Director's Son Killed Fighting for Russia in Ukraine

The son of CIA Deputy Director Julian Gallina Gloss has reportedly been killed while fighting for Russia in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 25, 2025, Friday // 16:12

Trump Reaffirms Stance on Crimea: 'It Will Stay with Russia'

US President Donald Trump has once again emphasized his stance that Crimea will remain part of Russia

World » Ukraine | April 25, 2025, Friday // 15:55

UK Reconsiders Troop Deployment to Ukraine, Shifting Focus to Military Training

The United Kingdom is reconsidering its plans to deploy thousands of troops to Ukraine due to concerns over the significant risks involved

World » Ukraine | April 25, 2025, Friday // 11:40

'Vladimir, STOP!': Trump Responds to Deadly Russian Attack on Kyiv

U.S. President Donald Trump has responded to the latest Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s capital

World » Ukraine | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 17:07

HELL FROM ABOVE: Russian Missiles Kill 9 in Kyiv, Children Trapped Under Rubble

Kyiv was the target of a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack during the night of April 23–24, resulting in at least nine deaths and more than 70 injuries

World » Ukraine | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 08:33

Deadlock in London: Ministerial Talks Canceled as US Suggests Ukraine-Russia Land Swap

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the failure of the planned foreign minister-level peace talks on Ukraine, originally scheduled to be held in London

World » Ukraine | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 14:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

CIA Deputy Director's Son Killed Fighting for Russia in Ukraine

The son of CIA Deputy Director Julian Gallina Gloss has reportedly been killed while fighting for Russia in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 25, 2025, Friday // 16:12

Trump Reaffirms Stance on Crimea: 'It Will Stay with Russia'

US President Donald Trump has once again emphasized his stance that Crimea will remain part of Russia

World » Ukraine | April 25, 2025, Friday // 15:55

UK Reconsiders Troop Deployment to Ukraine, Shifting Focus to Military Training

The United Kingdom is reconsidering its plans to deploy thousands of troops to Ukraine due to concerns over the significant risks involved

World » Ukraine | April 25, 2025, Friday // 11:40

'Vladimir, STOP!': Trump Responds to Deadly Russian Attack on Kyiv

U.S. President Donald Trump has responded to the latest Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s capital

World » Ukraine | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 17:07

HELL FROM ABOVE: Russian Missiles Kill 9 in Kyiv, Children Trapped Under Rubble

Kyiv was the target of a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack during the night of April 23–24, resulting in at least nine deaths and more than 70 injuries

World » Ukraine | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 08:33

Deadlock in London: Ministerial Talks Canceled as US Suggests Ukraine-Russia Land Swap

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the failure of the planned foreign minister-level peace talks on Ukraine, originally scheduled to be held in London

World » Ukraine | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 14:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria