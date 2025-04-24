'Vladimir, STOP!': Trump Responds to Deadly Russian Attack on Kyiv

U.S. President Donald Trump has responded to the latest Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, describing it as “not necessary” and urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the strikes and pursue a peace agreement. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let's get the Peace Deal DONE!”

The statement came in the wake of Russia’s extensive overnight assault on April 23–24, in which it launched 215 aerial weapons, including various missiles and drones. Ukraine’s air defences intercepted 112 of these, among them seven Iskander ballistic missiles, 31 Kh-101 cruise missiles, six Kalibr missiles, four air-to-surface missiles, and 64 Shahed drones. The attack hit multiple areas in Kyiv, including the Sviatoshynskyi district, where at least eight people were confirmed dead and dozens more wounded. In total, the strike left 77 injured, including 26 adults and five children, with an additional unidentified body part discovered.

The strike coincides with Trump's ongoing efforts to broker a negotiated settlement to the war. He has publicly advocated for swift peace talks but has drawn criticism for proposing terms seen as favorable to Moscow. His suggested plan reportedly includes U.S. recognition of Russia’s control over Crimea, a block on Ukraine’s NATO accession, and enhanced U.S.-Russia economic ties. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has firmly rejected any agreement that involves relinquishing Crimea, prompting Trump to accuse him of hindering peace efforts.

Meanwhile, high-level diplomatic talks aimed at forming a unified peace position between Ukraine, the U.S., and European partners were postponed. The ministerial-level meeting scheduled for April 23 in London was downgraded to a technical session after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined to attend. Though described as “positive,” the talks yielded no major progress. Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, Steve Witkoff, is set to travel to Russia on April 25 for his fourth round of discussions with President Putin.