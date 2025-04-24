April 25 Outlook: Rain in the East, Dry Along Danube, Mild Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 17:00
Bulgaria: April 25 Outlook: Rain in the East, Dry Along Danube, Mild Temperatures Across Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

Sunny conditions will prevail in most areas during the morning hours. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds are expected to develop, leading to rain showers and thunderstorms, particularly in eastern regions and over mountainous terrain. Areas along the Danube River will likely remain mostly dry. Winds will be light to moderate from the east. Daytime temperatures will range from 22°C to 27°C, with Sofia seeing highs around 22°C.

Along the Black Sea Coast

Another day of low clouds or fog is expected along the coast, especially during the early hours. The sun should break through mainly before midday. Winds will be light and coming from the southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 14°C and 18°C, while sea water temperatures will range from 11°C to 14°C.

In the Mountains

Morning skies over the mountains will be mostly clear. As the day progresses, clouds will build, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds will remain light to moderate. Expected highs include 16°C at 1,200 meters elevation and around 8°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Launches Preparations for Upcoming Danube Region Strategy Presidency

Bulgaria has officially started its preparations to assume the presidency of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR)

World » EU | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 16:05

Róisín Murphy to Light Up Burgas with Summer Concert on August 2

Róisín Murphy will perform at the port in Burgas on August 2 as part of the BURGAS SUMMER LIVE concert series

Society | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 15:33

Bulgaria Leads EU in Construction Growth for 14th Straight Month

In February, Bulgaria recorded the highest annual growth in construction output among EU member states

Business » Industry | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 14:22

Bulgaria Prepares for Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw

Ahead of the upcoming Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev held a telephone conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda

World » EU | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 13:11

Donald Trump Jr. Makes First-Ever Visit to Bulgaria for Nexo's Elite Business Forum

Nexo, a prominent digital asset management platform, is organizing the Trump Business Vision 2025 Forum in the Bulgarian capital

Business | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 10:54

'Victory for Every Bulgarian': Dairy Firms Penalized Over Fake Sheep Cheese

The Commission for the Protection of Competition in Bulgaria has issued a fine totaling 1 million leva to two dairy producers for mislabeling cow’s milk cheese as sheep’s milk cheese

Society | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 09:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgarians Rise Against Wind Farm That Threatens 240 Acres of Forest in Varna Region

A wind farm project proposed in Bulgaria’s Varna region has sparked public outcry

Society » Environment | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 09:07

Bones of a Titanosaur Found Near Tran: Evidence of Giant Dinosaurs in Bulgaria

A discovery near the town of Tran has revealed that a dinosaur from the titanosaur group — the same family as the largest known dinosaur on Earth

Society » Environment | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 17:05

Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for April 24: Sunny with Isolated Showers

Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny conditions

Society » Environment | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 17:02

Bulgaria Weather Forecast for April 23: Sunny Morning, Thunderstorms by Evening

April 23 will begin with mostly sunny conditions

Society » Environment | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 17:02

Get an Umbrella: Thunderstorms Sweep Bulgaria Amid Cooling Trend

Temperatures across Bulgaria will range from 5°C to 11°C in the early hours, with Sofia seeing lows around 7°C

Society » Environment | April 22, 2025, Tuesday // 08:55

Weather Outlook for Bulgaria: April 18–20 Brings Sun, Showers, and a Weekend Warm-Up

Weather Forecast for Bulgaria: April 18–20

Society » Environment | April 17, 2025, Thursday // 17:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria