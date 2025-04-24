April 25 Outlook: Rain in the East, Dry Along Danube, Mild Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Sunny conditions will prevail in most areas during the morning hours. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds are expected to develop, leading to rain showers and thunderstorms, particularly in eastern regions and over mountainous terrain. Areas along the Danube River will likely remain mostly dry. Winds will be light to moderate from the east. Daytime temperatures will range from 22°C to 27°C, with Sofia seeing highs around 22°C.

Along the Black Sea Coast

Another day of low clouds or fog is expected along the coast, especially during the early hours. The sun should break through mainly before midday. Winds will be light and coming from the southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 14°C and 18°C, while sea water temperatures will range from 11°C to 14°C.

In the Mountains

Morning skies over the mountains will be mostly clear. As the day progresses, clouds will build, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds will remain light to moderate. Expected highs include 16°C at 1,200 meters elevation and around 8°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)