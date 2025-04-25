Dubai Rises as a Global Hub for AI Startups

Dubai is increasingly becoming the preferred base for AI startups from around the world, driven by the UAE’s rapid technological progress and its emergence as a center for research and talent. This trend was highlighted during the Dubai Assembly for AI, part of Dubai AI Week 2025.

In a panel titled “Dubai as a Launchpad: Competing on the Global Stage”, Sachin Dev Duggal, founder of Builder.ai, explained why his company relocated its headquarters to Dubai. He emphasized the region’s high demand, particularly across the GCC, along with its market stability and welcoming approach to AI platform development. Duggal praised the alignment of capital, talent, and R&D, calling Dubai an ideal environment for groundbreaking technological work.

Jad Antoun, CEO of Huspy, credited the UAE’s Golden Visa programme as a transformative policy that supports global business development and talent acquisition. Meanwhile, Lin Kayser, CEO of Leap71, described his experience moving to Dubai as refreshing, noting the supportive and enthusiastic reception his company received.

Another session, “Global CAIOs: Early Study Findings by Dubai Future Foundation & IBM”, examined how AI is reshaping government operations in Dubai. Mohammed AlMudharreb, Executive Director at the RTA, revealed that their AI chatbot has handled more than 23 million conversations, demonstrating the power of aligned data and execution. Juma AlGhaith, Advisor at Dubai Customs, said AI is enabling a complete transformation of existing systems, not just incremental improvements.

Mario Nobile, Director-General of the Agency for Digital Italy, stressed the importance of coordination over competition in defining global AI leadership. Sharing insights from a new international survey involving 624 Chief AI Officers across 22 countries, Anthony Marshall from IBM noted that just 25% of executives consider their infrastructure ready for AI at scale. Despite leading small teams—averaging five members—CAIOs face immense expectations.

The panel “Fuelling the Future: Investing in AI Startups within Dubai’s Ecosystem” highlighted Dubai’s dynamic startup environment. Akshat Prakash, CTO and Co-founder of CAMB.AI, said Dubai’s multicultural setting, strategic location, and innovation-friendly policies make it an excellent base for building global companies.

Nuha Hashem, Co-founder of CozmoX AI, underscored the region’s proactive stance during the AI era, contrasting it with its slower adaptation during the dotcom boom. She noted that local companies are pioneering world-first solutions ahead of global trends. As a female founder, Hashem added that the UAE empowers individuals based on their vision and contribution, not gender.

In a fireside chat titled “Revolutionising Education Through Metaverse and AI”, Yat Siu, Co-founder of Animoca Brands, drew parallels between the current skepticism surrounding AI and the early resistance to calculators in education. He argued that AI, like calculators, has the potential to enhance learning across disciplines. Siu also cautioned that unequal access to computational infrastructure and training data could exacerbate global inequalities unless governments step in to provide subsidies or support.