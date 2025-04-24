Bulgaria Prepares for Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw

April 25 Outlook: Rain in the East, Dry Along Danube, Mild Temperatures Across Bulgaria
Sunny conditions will prevail in most areas during the morning hours
Ahead of the upcoming Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev held a telephone conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda. During their discussion, Radev emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral industrial cooperation, particularly in the areas of defense, transport, and energy.
At the end of the month, President Radev, accompanied by an economic delegation, will participate in the Three Seas Initiative Summit, which marks its 10th anniversary this year. This regional initiative brings together 13 EU countries situated between the Baltic, Adriatic, and Black Seas. The initiative is supported by the United States, Germany, and the European Commission, and since 2023, Moldova and Ukraine have held the status of associate members.
The primary aim of the Three Seas Initiative is to enhance regional integration in Central and Eastern Europe by boosting connectivity in transport, energy, and digital sectors. It also seeks to strengthen the transatlantic partnership between the EU and the United States.
Bulgaria has officially started its preparations to assume the presidency of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR)
The European Commission has highlighted the significant economic benefits of Bulgaria and Romania’s full integration into the Schengen Area
The European Commission has issued fines totaling €700 million to U.S. tech giants Apple and Meta
Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian investigative journalist, testified before the European Parliament's special committee for the protection of European democracy
On April 16, Bulgaria formally requested the European Commission to modify its Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) in line with Article 21 of the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (RRM) Regulation
A group of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) has raised urgent concerns with the European Commission regarding the ongoing detention of Saudi political activist Abdulrahman al-Khalidi in Bulgaria
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase