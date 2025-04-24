Bulgaria Prepares for Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw

Ahead of the upcoming Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev held a telephone conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda. During their discussion, Radev emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral industrial cooperation, particularly in the areas of defense, transport, and energy.

At the end of the month, President Radev, accompanied by an economic delegation, will participate in the Three Seas Initiative Summit, which marks its 10th anniversary this year. This regional initiative brings together 13 EU countries situated between the Baltic, Adriatic, and Black Seas. The initiative is supported by the United States, Germany, and the European Commission, and since 2023, Moldova and Ukraine have held the status of associate members.

The primary aim of the Three Seas Initiative is to enhance regional integration in Central and Eastern Europe by boosting connectivity in transport, energy, and digital sectors. It also seeks to strengthen the transatlantic partnership between the EU and the United States.